Has Chris Rock's Ex-Wife Malaak Compton-Rock Been Dating Anyone New Since Their Split?
After nearly two decades of marriage, Chris Rock and his ex-wife Malaak Compton-Rock decided to go their separate ways in 2014. Per People, the couple wed in 1996, two years after they first crossed paths at the 1994 Essence magazine awards and started dating. During their marriage, Rock and Compton-Rock welcomed two children — daughter Lola Simone, who was born in 2002, followed by another girl, Zahra Savannah, in 2004. In a 1997 interview with Ebony magazine, Rock gushed about his wife, saying, "She's changed me. She's really calmed me down and centered my life."
Reflecting on their separation, Rock admitted that he was to blame for the downfall of his marriage to Compton. "I was not a good husband," the comedian said, before coming clean about his infidelity and porn addiction. "I was f***ed up." In his 2018 Netflix special "Chris Rock: Tamborine," Rock said, per Vulture, "I cheated. Yeah. I'm serious. I'm not bragging. When guys cheat, we want something new. We want something new, right? But, then, you know what happens? Your woman finds out. And now she's new. She's never the same again."
Following his divorce, Rock has vowed to never get married again even "if it would cure AIDS," according to ET. However, he's been linked to several women in recent years, including actor Megalyn Echikunwoke, whom he dated from 2016 to 2020, and Lake Bell. Meanwhile, Compton-Rock has also clearly moved on after their split.
Malaak Compton-Rock is dating Sheryl Lee Ralph's ex-husband
Two years after finalizing her divorce from Chris Rock, Malaak Compton-Rock started dating Eric Maurice, a French entrepreneur who also happens to be the ex-husband of "Abbott Elementary" star Sheryl Lee Ralph. According to Today, Ralph and Maurice parted ways in 2001 after being married for over a decade. They share two children, son Etienne and daughter Ivy-Victoria. While she has yet to open up about their relationship, Compton-Rock has gushed about Maurice on social media. "Five years ago today you walked into my life. Since then it's been nothing but love, laughter, adventures and growth," she wrote in a sweet anniversary tribute in June 2023. "You are an awesome human and I love you so."
On Maurice's 60th birthday in 2021, Compton-Rock also penned a sweet note for her beau on Instagram. "Happy birthday to my love," she wrote. "Sweet, kind, loving, romantic, adventurous, fun-loving, inquisitive, giving and spiritual. A great man. A great friend. A great father. And a great partner. Been around the world and back in two and a half years. Looking forward to more wonderful adventures!" She went on to express her love for Maurice. "60 never looked so good! Love you!" she said. Additionally, Compton-Rock has shared several photos of her and Maurice together, including snaps from a recent trip to Croatia. "We had a lovely, lovely trip to Croatia," she captioned her Instagram post in July 2021. "We loved each and every day. If you've been, you know!"
Malaak Compton-Rock has remained mum about her split with Chris Rock
Malaak Compton-Rock first confirmed her split from her husband Chris Rock in a statement to the press in December 2014. "After much contemplation and 19 years of marriage, Chris and I have decided to go our separate ways. Being fortunate enough to lead a life of service by working with those most vulnerable makes me well aware of life's blessings, even when faced with difficulties," the former publicist turned philanthropist said, according to Time magazine. At the time, Compton-Rock stressed that her daughters with Rock "remain at the center of my life" and their well-being her number one priority. She then urged the public to respect their family's privacy "during this transition in our lives."
Since then, Rock's ex-wife has remained quiet about the divorce and has opted to keep a relatively low profile over the years. Instead, Compton-Rock has kept herself busy with her charity work and life as a single mother to two kids. Her daughters, Lola and Zahra, are now all grown up and attending university. "As it comes to parenting, nothing prepares you for when your cubs leave home and how fast it all goes. My Lola Bean and Zaza were literally just born! Like yesterday," she wrote in an Instagram post in January 2023. In addition to her two girls, Compton-Rock is also the proud mom of daughter Ntombi, whom she adopted from South Africa shortly after her split from Rock, per People.