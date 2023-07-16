Has Chris Rock's Ex-Wife Malaak Compton-Rock Been Dating Anyone New Since Their Split?

After nearly two decades of marriage, Chris Rock and his ex-wife Malaak Compton-Rock decided to go their separate ways in 2014. Per People, the couple wed in 1996, two years after they first crossed paths at the 1994 Essence magazine awards and started dating. During their marriage, Rock and Compton-Rock welcomed two children — daughter Lola Simone, who was born in 2002, followed by another girl, Zahra Savannah, in 2004. In a 1997 interview with Ebony magazine, Rock gushed about his wife, saying, "She's changed me. She's really calmed me down and centered my life."

Reflecting on their separation, Rock admitted that he was to blame for the downfall of his marriage to Compton. "I was not a good husband," the comedian said, before coming clean about his infidelity and porn addiction. "I was f***ed up." In his 2018 Netflix special "Chris Rock: Tamborine," Rock said, per Vulture, "I cheated. Yeah. I'm serious. I'm not bragging. When guys cheat, we want something new. We want something new, right? But, then, you know what happens? Your woman finds out. And now she's new. She's never the same again."

Following his divorce, Rock has vowed to never get married again even "if it would cure AIDS," according to ET. However, he's been linked to several women in recent years, including actor Megalyn Echikunwoke, whom he dated from 2016 to 2020, and Lake Bell. Meanwhile, Compton-Rock has also clearly moved on after their split.