Robert De Niro's Girlfriend Tiffany Chen Fires Back At Criticism Of Their Romance (Mind Your Own Biz!)
Robert De Niro's girlfriend Tiffany Chen is shutting down haters who might have a thing or two to say about their relationship. Chen was first linked to the "Goodfellas" actor in August 2021 after they were spotted holding hands and kissing during a vacation in France, per the Daily Mail. Though neither Chen nor De Niro came out to speak on their relationship, the couple has since been confirmed to be dating.
And then in May 2023, De Niro shared during an interview with ET Canada that he had welcomed his seventh child. Though the identity of the child's mother was not revealed at the time, Kim Cattrall, who appeared alongside De Niro in "About My Father" later confirmed it to be Chen. "God bless him. His significant other, Tiffany, is such a beautiful woman," Cattrall gushed in an interview with Extra. "She came to the set once with her family and watched filming, and she was gorgeous and sweet. I'm happy for both of them." But while Chen and De Niro seem happy together, the pair has also constantly come under attack for the wide age gap between them. Now, however, Chen is firing back at critics and she's not holding back.
Tiffany Chen asks critics to stop running with untrue stories
In a recent interview with "CBS Mornings," Tiffany Chen opened up about her life with Robert De Niro, taking a shot at critics who often speak on their massive age gap. "I'm like, mind your own business a bit and if you want to say something don't always attach what you think in your mind is the story. You don't know us, you don't know what happened in somebody's life," Chen said. When asked how her relationship with De Niro came to be, Chen, who featured as the actor's tai chi instructor in 2015's "The Intern" admitted that she was drawn to him because of his love for his family (via the Daily Mail).
Furthermore in the interview, Chen touched on her recent journey to motherhood, revealing that while her pregnancy was easy, her health soon took a turn after having the couple's daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro. Shortly after having little Gia, Chen lost all facial function and was subsequently diagnosed with Bell's palsy. "To talk I'd have to hold my chin and manipulate my lip to make certain sounds. I couldn't say 'Bob,'" she detailed. Through it all, however, Chen says De Niro remained sweet and supportive. "He tried to say that he didn't see any difference ... He was like 'no you look fine, maybe you look a little stern.'"