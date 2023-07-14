Robert De Niro's Girlfriend Tiffany Chen Fires Back At Criticism Of Their Romance (Mind Your Own Biz!)

Robert De Niro's girlfriend Tiffany Chen is shutting down haters who might have a thing or two to say about their relationship. Chen was first linked to the "Goodfellas" actor in August 2021 after they were spotted holding hands and kissing during a vacation in France, per the Daily Mail. Though neither Chen nor De Niro came out to speak on their relationship, the couple has since been confirmed to be dating.

And then in May 2023, De Niro shared during an interview with ET Canada that he had welcomed his seventh child. Though the identity of the child's mother was not revealed at the time, Kim Cattrall, who appeared alongside De Niro in "About My Father" later confirmed it to be Chen. "God bless him. His significant other, Tiffany, is such a beautiful woman," Cattrall gushed in an interview with Extra. "She came to the set once with her family and watched filming, and she was gorgeous and sweet. I'm happy for both of them." But while Chen and De Niro seem happy together, the pair has also constantly come under attack for the wide age gap between them. Now, however, Chen is firing back at critics and she's not holding back.