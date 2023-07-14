Remember THAT Viral Dress In 2015? Its Owners Are In The News Again Over Disturbing Accusations

This article contains descriptions of domestic violence.

A man by the name of Keir Johnston has been charged with the attempted murder of his wife, Grace Johnston, per the The Sunday Times. At a glance, the name probably doesn't look super familiar. However, Keir is actually the person behind one of the most viral pictures of the 2010s. In 2015, he posted a photo of a dress that his wife bought for their wedding and the internet went berserk looking at it. The reason? Some people thought the dress was white and gold while others were adamant that it was blue and black. The post was shared on various social media sites, and covered by various outlets. According to the New York Times, a poll shared by BuzzFeed about the dress was viewed more than 28 million times. At one point, Keir was even on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." During the episode, DeGeneres surprised the couple with $10,000 and a paid-for trip to the Caribbean.

Flash forward eight years, however, and the viral dress photo has made its way into the news again — but for very different reasons. Keir has been accused of trying to kill his wife at their home in on the Isle of Colonsay, in the Inner Hebrides — an island area off of Scotland's coast. According to reports, Keir Johnston has been accused of several acts of domestic violence that occurred over a period of time between April 2019 and March 2022 — and some of the alleged acts are quite shocking.