Every Love Is Blind Couple That Split After The Show
Since "Love Is Blind" first hit Netflix in February 2020, viewers all over the world have watched in wonder as complete strangers fall in love and get engaged without ever seeing what the other person looks like. However, not every "Love Is Blind" romance has been smooth sailing, with some contestants finding that life after the reality show is far from a fairytale. While some couples have made it down the aisle, not all of them have been success stories, with several breaking up after filming ended. And while others have pledged to date without cameras filming their every move, real life has often gotten in the way of true love.
During an interview with Deadline, creator Chris Coelen said of the reality TV show's premise, "'Love Is Blind' is pretty simply about whether love — pure love — can overcome all of the obstacles that can get in its way in today's world." He continued, "Regardless of who you are, what you look like, where you're from, what you feel that you have or are lacking, everyone wants to be loved for who they are on the inside."
Here, we examine all of the "Love Is Blind" couples whose love stories sadly came to an end after the show ended, from marriage splits to cheating allegations to romances gone wrong.
Micah Lussier and Paul Peden's long distance struggle
Viewers watched in horror as Paul Peden told Micah Lussier that he couldn't marry her during the Season 4 finale of "Love Is Blind." Standing at the altar, Peden told his fiancée (via "Entertainment Tonight"), "I love you, but I don't think that we can choose each other right now." Lussier was understandably devastated, and it was unclear if there was a way forward for the couple after the dramatic finale.
Despite being publicly dumped on reality TV, Lussier decided to give Peden another chance. During an interview with "Entertainment Tonight," she revealed, "We decided that we were going to try, and we eventually did try." Unfortunately, the couple's second chance at love didn't go to plan either. As Lussier explained to "Entertainment Tonight," "At that point, we were doing long distance and what was really hard about that was that the foundation was such a mess."
Peden also confirmed to the publication that they'd always planned to date, even if they didn't end up tying the knot. Sadly, real life proved too much for the "Love Is Blind" alums, with Peden telling "Entertainment Tonight," "But I think what we didn't anticipate was the emotional backlash within ourself like, 'Oh s***, that was really tough.' So we had to take some time for those emotions to settle." Ultimately, Peden and Lussier's romance just wasn't meant to be in the real world.
Did SK Alagbada cheat on Raven Ross?
Raven Ross and Sikiru "SK" Alagbada got engaged on the third season of "Love Is Blind," but at the altar, SK told Raven he couldn't marry her, and it looked as though the pair might go their separate ways. But after the show ended, SK and Raven reconnected, revealing on the Season 3 reunion that they were in a long distance relationship, with Raven living in Dallas and SK in California. During the season's "After the Altar" episodes, it was also revealed that SK had proposed to Raven for a second time, and she'd accepted. However, the couple faced their biggest challenge yet when multiple women suggested that SK had cheated on Raven with them, allegations he completely denied.
In an interview with Us Weekly, Raven explained, "I found out [about the cheating allegations] with everyone else on TikTok and social media, so that was a little bit hard." As for the receipts claiming that SK had cheated while they were together, Raven said, "There were some [messages] that definitely were when we were together too." Raven has since moved on from her relationship with SK, and revealed to Us Weekly that she is now dating someone new, while SK maintains that he didn't cheat.
Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams post-show romance didn't last
The second season of "Love Is Blind" would have been very different had Kyle Abrams proposed to Deepti Vempati instead of Shaina Hurley. Instead, Deepti got engaged to Shake Chatterjee on the show, whom she left at the altar after he repeatedly disrespected her. Meanwhile, Kyle and Shaina didn't even make it to the altar, realizing that they were incompatible long before wedding bells started ringing. However, after the season ended, Kyle and Deepti grew closer as friends, and the "After the Altar" episodes revealed that they'd decided to try dating one another.
Sadly, the couple's seemingly sweet romance didn't last for long. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Deepti dished on why she'd broken up with Kyle, saying, "We just realized that we are walking different paths and we want different things out of life and to allow ourselves to grow and to become better people, we just knew we had to take that road alone."
As for whether or not they've been able to maintain a friendship after the split, it sounds as though they're not quite as close as they once were. "We have a different type of friendship now and obviously it's hard to go back to the same type of friendship you had before when you cross that line," Deepti told "Entertainment Tonight." "We're cordial but we're doing our own thing."
Salvador Perez and Mallory Zapata lost their spark
On Season 2 of "Love Is Blind," Sal Perez and Mallory Zapata had their ups and downs, but viewers hoped that the cute couple would find a way to make their relationship work. Unfortunately, Sal decided he wasn't ready to marry Mallory, and the pair ended their relationship on their wedding day. During an interview with "Extra," Sal revealed that he actually went on a date with Mallory after filming ending, but their attempt at rekindling their romance didn't last for long. "That date, like it was kind of short," Sal told "Extra." He also added of his experience on the show, "I feel like we went through so much and we put ourselves through so many challenges." Clearly, starring on the reality show took its toll on the couple.
During the Season 2 reunion, Mallory confirmed that she'd gone on a date with Sal (via PopSugar), saying, "I think, at the end of the day, the connection just wasn't really there, and we understood that maybe it didn't really make sense to continue on." For better or worse, a second chance just wasn't on the cards for Mallory and Sal.
Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely called their marriage quits
Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely's relationship got off to a rocky start on the second season of "Love Is Blind." The first section of the show takes place in "pods," which are soundproof rooms from which contestants can have dates with prospective partners without ever finding out what they look like. At the start of Season 2, Jarrette proposed to Mallory Zapata, but she turned him down in favor of Sal Perez. Afterwards, Jarrette proposed to Iyanna, and she accepted. Despite this tenuous beginning, the pair tied the knot at the end of Season 2.
Unfortunately, life in the real world proved tough for the couple, and in August 2022, Jarrette and Iyanna announced their decision to split. In a joint Instagram statement, the former couple explained, "After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing." The statement continued, "Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best." They also thanked the "Love Is Blind" team and suggested that they have no regrets in regards to their marriage, but they'd decided to go their separate ways.
Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen's relationship was never the same
Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen had a passionate love story on "Love Is Blind," and they even made it to their wedding day. However, Natalie was forced to make the heartbreaking decision to say no to Shayne at the altar, suggesting that they'd had a huge fight the night before that changed her mind. While Shayne was extremely hurt by Natalie's decision to call off the wedding, the couple did try to make their relationship work after the show. Sadly, this only ended in more heartbreak.
In an interview with Bustle in February 2022, Natalie revealed, "Ultimately we found that we are very different people with different needs and wants, and we couldn't fulfill them for each other at the time." The following month, she elaborated on their split in an Instagram Story (via People), writing, "We dated twice after our wedding." After considering the possibility of getting back together again, Natalie made the difficult decision to walk away from Shayne altogether. "I fully closed the door for any type of reconciliation after discovering some lies he told me," she wrote on Instagram. She also pointed to the discovery of some messages allegedly sent between Shayne and other women, which Natalie suggested was a huge part of the reason she left the relationship for good. For a multitude of reasons, Shayne and Natalie are no longer together, and Shayne has since appeared on Netflix dating show "Perfect Match."
Danielle Ruhl & Nick Thompson just can't quit each other
Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson connected pretty quickly on the second season of "Love Is Blind," with the pair tying the knot onscreen. However, life in the real world was far from peachy, and the pair filed for divorce in August 2022. In a since-deleted Instagram post (via Tudum), Danielle said of the split, "No matter what, I'll always care for Nick and appreciate our time together. Our experience together will always hold a special place in my heart." But that was far from the end of their love story.
In May 2023, Danielle took to her Instagram Stories to share a selfie taken with her ex, which immediately led fans to wonder if the pair had gotten back together. The same month, Danielle appeared on Nick's "Eyes Wide Open" podcast, and addressed the reasons why they'd decided to reunite after all. "We lived through all of it together, but no one else in the world, even my friends ... none of them had the experience that we did," Danielle said of her time on "Love Is Blind" with Nick. "And that's why it was so hard to not be able to find comfort with anyone. No one else can relate to this but you and I." Having met and fallen in love on a reality show, which was allegedly a very difficult experience for the pair, Danielle and Nick decided to give their romance another shot.
Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers weren't meant to be
Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers starred on the very first season of "Love Is Blind," but their relationship hit some speed bumps along the way. After having some dramatic onscreen fights, Damian decided to tell Giannina he couldn't marry her while they were standing at the altar. This led to an unforgettable runaway bride moment, in which Giannina was filmed running down the street in her wedding dress. Despite going through this devastating moment, Giannina and Damian decided to keep dating after filming ended.
Unsurprisingly, Season 1's "After the Altar" episodes showed some cracks in the couple's relationship, with Damian going for a drink with "Too Hot to Handle" star Francesca Farago. In August 2021, Giannina finally confirmed that she was no longer in a relationship with Damian, telling "Entertainment Tonight," "Me and Damian haven't been dating for a couple of months now. I've moved on. I feel really, really good. I'm definitely at a really good place in my life." She continued, "If the relationship isn't easy and you're kind of arguing over these little things, things that you should have moved on from, it's just like, 'All right. What's happening?'"
Giannina has since started dating "Bachelor in Paradise" star Blake Horstmann. Meanwhile, Damian finally got the chance to date Francesca when they both appeared on Netflix dating show "Perfect Match," but their romance didn't last past the season.