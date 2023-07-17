Every Love Is Blind Couple That Split After The Show

Since "Love Is Blind" first hit Netflix in February 2020, viewers all over the world have watched in wonder as complete strangers fall in love and get engaged without ever seeing what the other person looks like. However, not every "Love Is Blind" romance has been smooth sailing, with some contestants finding that life after the reality show is far from a fairytale. While some couples have made it down the aisle, not all of them have been success stories, with several breaking up after filming ended. And while others have pledged to date without cameras filming their every move, real life has often gotten in the way of true love.

During an interview with Deadline, creator Chris Coelen said of the reality TV show's premise, "'Love Is Blind' is pretty simply about whether love — pure love — can overcome all of the obstacles that can get in its way in today's world." He continued, "Regardless of who you are, what you look like, where you're from, what you feel that you have or are lacking, everyone wants to be loved for who they are on the inside."

Here, we examine all of the "Love Is Blind" couples whose love stories sadly came to an end after the show ended, from marriage splits to cheating allegations to romances gone wrong.