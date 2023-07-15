Alec Baldwin's Distant Connection To The Gilgo Beach Murder Suspect Explained
Alec Baldwin is in the news again for his connection to the newly identified Gilgo Beach murder suspect, Rex Heuermann.
Baldwin, who has enjoyed a successful career spanning nearly four decades, has endured numerous controversies through the years. In 1995, the "Beetlejuice" actor was arrested after assaulting a photographer who was trying to get pictures of his newborn daughter Ireland, per the Los Angeles Times. Some 19 years later, Baldwin was yet again in the headlines after he was arrested for riding his bike the wrong way. However, this was not the last of Baldwin's many scandals.
Most recently, in 2021, while filming his upcoming movie "Rust," Baldwin misfired a prop gun, fatally injuring the film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred," he said in a statement after the tragic incident. Though he was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter — which he pleaded not guilty to — charges against Baldwin were eventually dropped in April. But, while he has since maintained a low profile, Baldwin is back in the news for his connection to the Gilgo Beach murder suspect.
Alec Baldwin and his brothers went to the same high school as the suspect
Shortly after he was identified as the murder suspect, William "Billy" Baldwin took to Twitter to reveal that he had met Rex Heuermann in the past. "Woke up this morning to learn that the Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect was my high school classmate Rex Heuermann," he wrote in the tweet. Billy, who graduated from Berner High School in Massapequa, New York in 1981, expressed his shock over the discovery, which he described as "mind-boggling." However, Billy isn't the only Baldwin to have connections to Heuermann. According to The New York Post, all of the other Baldwin brothers, including "The Pandora Project" actor Daniel Baldwin and "Bio-Dome" star Stephen Baldwin, attended Alfred G. Berner High School. In fact, Alec Baldwin, who graduated from the school in 1976, was reportedly elected class president in his senior year, per Newsday.
Heuermann's recent identification comes more than 10 years after the bodies of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, Amber Lynn Costello, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes — the four women he is suspected of killing — were found around Gilgo Beach, Long Island. According to NBC News, Heuermann, a licensed architect married with two kids, has been arraigned in court. Though he pled not guilty, he is reportedly being held without bail.