Inside Zendaya And Tom Holland's Relationship

Rumors of a romantic relationship have surrounded Disney Channel alum Zendaya and "In the Heart of the Sea" actor Tom Holland from the moment they met in 2016. Thrown together to become the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) MJ and Spider-Man, the pair quickly became close friends. And as their on-screen romance progressed in 2019's "Spider-Man: Far from Home," fans couldn't help suspect that there was more to their real-life relationship, too. However, the rumors seemed to be just that as Holland began dating British actor Nadia Parkes early the following year and Zendaya was linked to her "Euphoria" co-star Jacob Elordi.

But, by July 2021, Zendaya and Holland could deny their romance no longer. The pair were publicly outed by paparazzi who spotted them locking lips in Holland's car while at a stoplight in L.A. Afterward, while speaking to GQ, the couple admitted that they would have preferred to keep their relationship private for longer.

The A-list couple — dubbed "Tomdaya" by press and fans alike — remain notoriously private, but they have shared a few details about their relationship, which has been growing stronger since 2021. In July 2023, Holland gushed about his long-term girlfriend. "I'm lucky that I have someone like Zendaya in my life," he told Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett on their "Smartless" podcast (via E!). We know we're lucky to be able to witness all this Tomdaya cuteness, too, so keep reading for the inside scoop on everything we know about Zendaya's relationship with Tom Holland.