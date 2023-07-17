What's The Real Meaning Of Seven By BTS' Jungkook? Here's What We Think

Here's what we think Jungkook's sexy new R&B single, "Seven," means. Over the last few years, the young talent has captured the hearts of music listeners as one of the seven members of the record-breaking K-pop group BTS. However, after numerous hit singles and countless performances, the group announced that they would go on an indefinite hiatus in June, shocking fans. "We're going on a hiatus now," Suga revealed during a FESTA dinner, per Billboard. "We have to talk about the direction we're taking." Fortunately, the members of BTS will not be stepping away from music entirely.

That same month, Big Hit Music announced that main vocalist and lead dancer Jungkook would embark on a solo career with his debut single "Seven," which the entertainment group described as an "invigorating summer song." They added, "We ask you to extend your utmost anticipation and support for his digital single and many other activities to come." After a couple of weeks of waiting, Jungkook finally released the aforementioned track on July 14, which has already started breaking countless records. Join us as we take a deep dive into the meaning of "Seven."