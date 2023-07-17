What We Know About Shane Dawson's Partner Ryland Adams

Say what you want about Shane Dawson, but there's no denying the fact that he's one of the OG YouTubers and content creators who helped shape the influencer industry into what it is today. The online personality, who rose to fame thanks to his original comedy sketches and conspiracy theory documentaries, unfortunately, had his career marred with drama and controversy over the years (Tati Westbrook and James Charles drama, anyone?). What remains untainted through it all, though, is his relationship with his husband, Ryland Adams.

The two met in March 2016 on Tinder and dated almost immediately after they started talking, but they didn't go public with their relationship until months later. "This is Ryland. He's sweet, caring, and makes me so incredibly happy. He's also my boyfriend," Dawson wrote on Instagram when he broke the news of their romance. "He's been a really big part of my life and i'm so grateful that I met him." Fast forward to January 2023, the couple tied the knot after seven years of dating, and in July 2023, they announced that they were pregnant with twins via a surrogate.

With Adams being an integral part of Dawson's life, you may want to learn more about him. As it turns out, he's a content creator like his husband.