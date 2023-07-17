What We Know About Shane Dawson's Partner Ryland Adams
Say what you want about Shane Dawson, but there's no denying the fact that he's one of the OG YouTubers and content creators who helped shape the influencer industry into what it is today. The online personality, who rose to fame thanks to his original comedy sketches and conspiracy theory documentaries, unfortunately, had his career marred with drama and controversy over the years (Tati Westbrook and James Charles drama, anyone?). What remains untainted through it all, though, is his relationship with his husband, Ryland Adams.
The two met in March 2016 on Tinder and dated almost immediately after they started talking, but they didn't go public with their relationship until months later. "This is Ryland. He's sweet, caring, and makes me so incredibly happy. He's also my boyfriend," Dawson wrote on Instagram when he broke the news of their romance. "He's been a really big part of my life and i'm so grateful that I met him." Fast forward to January 2023, the couple tied the knot after seven years of dating, and in July 2023, they announced that they were pregnant with twins via a surrogate.
With Adams being an integral part of Dawson's life, you may want to learn more about him. As it turns out, he's a content creator like his husband.
Ryland Adams is also a content creator
Ryland Adams started his career in the media industry, having covered entertainment news for the online content network Clevver TV, which was owned by Defy Media. He left the company in 2017, but a year later, after Defy Media announced that it was ceasing operations, he and Shane Dawson alleged in a YouTube video that the company stiffed many creators of their hard-earned money.
"I never got to make a Why I Left Clevver video because I was being threatened to be sued literally every single day for about three months," Adams dished. "In the grand scheme of things, they weren't letting me progress like they were letting everyone else progress... For them not to sue me, I had to sign an agreement that I would be partnering with their MCN [Multi-channel Network]. It was a way for them to screw me over but let me out of my full-time job at Clevver."
Luckily, Adams found success in his own right when he started his YouTube channel, where he regularly shares vlogs and has amassed nearly 4 million subscribers. In 2019, he won the Shorty Award for vlogger of the year, and in 2020, he launched a podcast called "The Sip" with Lizze Gordon. It's safe to say Adams has been quite the busy bee!
Inside Shane Dawson's relationship with Ryland Adams
Before Ryland Adams met Shane Dawson, he shared in a YouTube vlog that he wrote himself a note containing his manifestations, including his wish to meet his match. "One aspect I'm missing in my life is love," the letter read. "I always push it aside, but the older I get, the harder that is to do. I want someone to share my successes with, to be there and someone to experience the world with." Little did he know that he'd meet Dawson just a year later.
As of this writing, the couple is happily married and expecting to welcome twins in January 2024, whom they are planning to name Jet Adams Yaw and Max Adams Yas. "This is the craziest experience of my whole life," Dawson shared in a video. "This is a moment that we've been waiting for forever, and I can't believe it's happening!"
It's been a long time coming for the Adams and Dawson, who first revealed their intention to build a family in 2021. In an episode of "The Sip," Adams noted how complex the process would be for them as they have legal work to deal with, too. "I have a lot more that I need to align," he said. But given how everything is turning out, it looks like everything is aligning for the couple.