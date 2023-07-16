Ty Pennington's Scary Trip To The ICU Took His Breath Away (Literally)

Ty Pennington was rushed to the hospital in Colorado on July 11 after having trouble breathing. The HGTV star shared the news on Instagram along with a photo of himself sitting in a hospital bed just two days after he attended the premiere of the "Barbie" movie. "Turns out, that sore throat Ive had for the last month was actually an abscess which had grown so large it was closing off my airway. Next thing I know, I was intubated and flown to the ICU in Denver," Pennington wrote. He didn't share the exact details of where his abscess was, but it sounds like he may have had an obstruction in his throat called a peritonsillar abscess. According to Mount Sinai, these abscesses can cut off a person's airway if they go too long without being treated.

Within 24 hours, Pennington was in surgery and was placed in the intensive care unit so doctors could monitor his progress. Thankfully, he was released from the ICU two days later and his prognosis looks good. He took some time to thank the "amazing staff at St.Anthony's in Lakewood" Colorado, as well at Summit Health in Frisco. Dozens of fans took to the comments section of the post to wish Pennington well — but he didn't sign off without sharing a word of advice.