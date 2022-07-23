The Hilarious Reason Ryan Gosling Decided To Star In The Barbie Movie

Ryan Gosling's casting in the upcoming Barbie movie caused a stir when it was announced. The film, which is scheduled for release in July 2023, also stars actor Margot Robbie as the titular character. Fans have been able to catch glimpses of Gosling in his role as Ken, due to the movie's public filming locations. In response to the images, some social media users dragged Gosling for accepting the role.

"Women talking about how Margot Robbie is perfect for Barbie but Ryan Gosling is a bad choice for Ken... it's not for you guys sorry it's for the boys," one person tweeted, while another wrote, "The ugliest Ken I have ever seen."

However, there are some who support Gosling's casting. Joe and Anthony Russo — the directors of the Gosling-led film, "The Gray Man" — said that the actor always had "Ken-ergy." "I think we can tell that Ryan had a lot of Ken-ergy and he was ready for a Ken-aissance," Joe said, per Pinkvilla. Now, Gosling is speaking out for himself and revealing the hilarious reason he took on the role.