Jane Birkin, British Actor And Singer, Dead At 76

British actor and singer Jane Birkin has died at the age of 76. Birkin was reportedly found dead at her home, according to local media who spoke with people close to the star, per Reuters, though her cause of death has not been revealed. Over the past few years, however, Birkin's health had been failing. Reuters reports that she suffered a "mild stroke" in 2021 that stemmed from "heart problems" in years prior. Wildly popular in France, Birkin was a fashion icon in her day and her name is synonymous with "French chic," according to the Associated Press.

"Because she embodied freedom, because she sang the most beautiful words of our language, Jane Birkin was a French icon. A complete artist, her voice was as sweet as her engagements were fiery. She bequeaths us tunes and images that will never leave us," read a tweet written by France's president, Emmanuel Macron. People around the world will recognize Birkin's name because of something completely unrelated to her career or her personal life. She is, after all, the inspiration behind the luxury handbag carried by dozens of celebrities.