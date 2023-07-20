Sylvester Stallone's Daughter, Scarlet, Is All Grown Up And Following In His Footsteps
Scarlet Stallone is the youngest of the three daughters "Rocky" actor Sylvester Stallone shares with his wife, Jennifer Flavin. She's also one of the stars of the Paramount+ docuseries, "The Family Stallone."
In a video on the show's TikTok page, Sylvester's oldest daughter, Sistine Stallone, revealed that Scarlet was a tomboy growing up. "Putting on a dress for Scarlet was like you're asking her to get a root canal. She would never do it," she said. Scarlet chimed in to confess, "It's still kind of hard today." Fans of the Stallones' docuseries have also learned that Scarlet was acting in a school play when she first understood that Sylvester was a huge star. She recalled delivering her single line and her classmates losing their minds after her supportive dad said in his instantly recognizable thick baritone, "Hey, attagirl!" Afterward, the actor was mobbed by parents who wanted photos with him. "That's when I realized dad's really famous," Scarlet said on "The Family Stallone." Her father responded, "And now it's your turn."
She's not quite as famous as her father just yet, but Scarlet spent a little time in the spotlight growing up. In addition to making red carpet appearances, she scored a starring role on her pop's Instagram page. In a 2017 video, Sylvester admitted that she makes his stature seem less impressive, quipping, "My daughter has blossomed into a beautiful giraffe." But there's more to Scarlet Stallone's transformation than a few inches and a few dresses in her closet.
Why the Stallone sisters have the same middle name
Scarlet Stallone has the same middle name as her older sisters, Sistine Stallone and Sophia Stallone: Rose. Apparently, this is because Sylvester Stallone believed that it would cause conflict if the girls didn't possess this particular commonality. "All the middle names are Rose so they can't battle — like one would be called Lilac and one would be Heather," he told People. "You can't get better than Rose — it's neutral." But the three Roses are not without their thorns, as the sisters have admitted to verbally sparring with one another. On Sistine and Sophia's "Unwaxed" podcast, Scarlet revealed that her sisters used to argue and try to make her pick a side. She told Harper's Bazaar that they came up with a creative method for settling some of their disagreements, such as who had to change when they found themselves wearing the same outfit: playing rock, paper, scissors.
In addition to having to listen to her siblings complain about each other, Scarlet found herself going out of her way to impress her oldest sister. "Sistine would make me do the craziest stuff when I was younger ... stuff I don't even want to say because it's so gross," Scarlet said on "Unwaxed." Not that she always needed to be convinced to do something crazy, like pouring tubs of her dad's yogurt out on the kitchen floor. "Then I would strip down naked and slide all over the kitchen," she recalled.
Scarlet Stallone has some entertaining haircut stories
Scarlet Stallone enjoyed experimenting with her hair as a child, but she wasn't always thrilled with the results. Sylvester Stallone's family joined him in Thailand when he filmed the 2008 movie "Rambo" there, and Scarlet decided to get her hair cut short during the trip. Unfortunately, she hated how it looked so much that she started crying. In an effort to make her feel better, Sistine Stallone sweetly decided to get her hair cut short, too. It also gave Sistine something to hold over her younger sibling during future disagreements. "I still use that. 'I cut off all my hair for you,'" Sistine told Harper's Bazaar in 2017.
On the "Unwaxed" podcast, Scarlet said that she also gave herself a chaotic haircut when she was 10 years old. "I cut my hair with my dad's cigar cutter, to the point I was literally bald," she recalled. Her mom freaked out when she saw what Scarlet had done — so Scarlet tried lying about the identity of the stylist responsible for her wild new 'do. "I go, 'The coyotes attacked me, and they cut my hair,'" she said.
While the state of her pate made it impossible for Scarlet to get away with her crime against keratin, according to Sistine, her younger sister attempted to hide the rest of the evidence. "She stuffed all of the hair into the air vent, so when the vent turned on, it was snowing hair," she recalled.
Sylvester Stallone's daughter made her acting debut
Scarlet Stallone and her sisters often spent time on their dad's movie sets when they were children. One of Scarlet's fondest memories of her remarkable childhood was when Sylvester Stallone shot the 2003 movie "Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over," because the role came with a cool perk. "We got all the gadgets from that," she told The List. In a video on "The Family Stallone" TikTok account, Sistine Stallone revealed that her younger sibling also began to relish being in the spotlight at a young age. "You started to see the paparazzi as attention," Sistine told Scarlet. "You thought they were giving you all of the attention." Scarlet confessed, "I loved it."
Naturally, Scarlet eventually decided that she wanted to follow in the footsteps of the man who was responsible for introducing her to her adoring public, and she landed a small role in Sylvester Stallone's 2014 crime drama "Reach Me." But acting wasn't as easy as her dad made it seem. "I literally just had to say one tiny line, and they had to cut that in half!" she told Harper's Bazaar. "It was pretty humiliating."
As for how Sly felt about the possibility of one of his daughters pursuing an acting career, he told the Mirror in 2012, "It terrifies me because I know that their name will make them a target. ... I can't stop them going into the entertainment industry, but I can toughen them up."
Her special training ahead of the Golden Globes
In 2017, Scarlet Stallone was bestowed with the ultimate nepo baby honor: being named Miss Golden Globe. She also made history, as she and her sisters were the first siblings to share the title. Its recipients are always children of Hollywood heavyweights, and some past honorees have become stars in their own right, such as Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter, Rumer Willis, and Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson's daughter, Dakota Johnson.
As part of her duties, Scarlet had to escort celebs to and from the podium at the Golden Globes, and the then-14-year-old's dad wanted to make sure she was prepared to do all that walking in formal wear. "He makes me train in heels for an hour every day so I don't fall!" Scarlet confessed to People. We don't know if Sylvester Stallone played the "Rocky" theme song or "Eye of the Tiger" while Scarlet was teetering around, but Sophia Stallone seemed to think that the training was worth her sister's while. When speaking about Scarlet's stiletto skills, the animal Sophia compared her to was not the graceful tiger. "I think out of everyone, Scarlet will trip. ... We call her the baby giraffe," she said.
Despite her inexperience with high heels, Scarlet wasn't too nervous ahead of the Golden Globes ceremony. "I feel a lot more calm since my sisters are here with me," she explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "It's less attention directly on me."
Scarlet Stallone gave up on becoming a vlogger
Being named Miss Golden Globe thrust Scarlet Stallone into the spotlight. She got plenty of experience being interviewed, but when ET asked her about her future plans, the pragmatic teen didn't pretend to have it all figured out. "I'm only in junior high," she said. "I don't know what to do." However, we do know that she was focused on a few different athletic pursuits; Sylvester Stallone shared an Instagram photo of Scarlet showcasing her volleyball skills and a video clip of her dominating the field on the track. He also revealed his nickname for his fleet-footed daughter: "The Flash."
Around that time, Scarlet experimented with vlogging, uploading a video to her YouTube channel that has since racked up hundreds of thousands of views. In it, she and her siblings play a game called "Which Sister." Among the revelations about Scarlet is that she's the biggest troublemaker of the sibling triad, wears the largest shoe size, and is the most likely to raid her sisters' closets. Also, she once hid in the pantry as a child so that she could eat an entire cake.
The sisters' fans found the video so entertaining that Sistine and Sophia Stallone started doing a "Which Sister" segment on their podcast on occasion, but Scarlet quickly gave up on her dream of becoming a successful blogger. "I got really embarrassed because I realized how much of a dork I was," she later said on "Unwaxed."
She unknowingly had a crush on her sister's boyfriend
It's not uncommon for a younger sibling to crush on the romantic partner of an older sibling, but Scarlet Stallone likely turned, well, scarlet, when Sophia Stallone dated one of her younger sister's crushes and brought him home.
On "Unwaxed," Scarlet recounted how she found a photo of three University of Southern California football players and made it her phone's screensaver when she was in eighth grade. She didn't know who the players were; it was just an image that had been making the rounds on Tumblr, and she thought the guys were cute. "They were looking out into the football field in like a sexy manner," Scarlet recalled. "... They had the football paint on them."
Sophia was attending USC at the time, and she had gotten serious enough with a guy she was seeing that she decided to introduce him to her family. And guess who her boyfriend was? "He walks in, and I just click my phone on, and I look at my screensaver for a second," Scarlet recalled. "And then I look up. Bam! Same man on my phone is staring at me right now." Scarlet was so dumbstruck that it made dinner with the fam awkward; her silence was freaking out Sophia, who had no clue that Scarlet was seeing her boyfriend every time she turned her phone on. Of Scarlet's uncharacteristic speechlessness, Sistine Stallone quipped, "It's because so much drool was falling out of her mouth."
Scarlet Stallone's high school struggles
You'd think having Rambo for a dad would either make Scarlet Stallone one of the most popular students in school or at least an unpopular target for bullies, but her early high school years were tough. On "Unwaxed," Scarlet's sisters said that she was the comedian of the family when she was younger, but their outgoing sibling changed after starting high school. "You sort of lost your spark a little bit and you were upset," Sistine Stallone said to Scarlet. According to Sophia Stallone, all three sisters experienced brutal bullying, but Scarlet's situation improved when she transferred to another school. "The girl that we loved growing up came back tenfold," Sistine shared.
The switch was not without its challenges. "I was so nervous to start my new high school because everyone already knows me," Scarlet said, pointing out that they didn't actually know the real her. But Scarlet persevered, and in 2021, her proud pops took to Instagram to celebrate her graduation from Campbell Hall High School.
Scarlet left high school with a funny prom story. In another "Unwaxed" episode, she recalled being in such a hurry to get ready for prom that Sistine only had time to help her self-tan one leg. When the sunlight hit her, she realized how glaring the difference was. "I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I look like The Annoying Orange' ... and every time I walked, the other bright snowflake of a leg walks out with it."
Sylvester Stallone's daughter experienced a sad breakup
On "Unwaxed," Scarlet Stallone occasionally mentioned the guy she'd been in a long-term relationship with since age 16. "That's what my boyfriend loves about me, how goofy and weird I am," she said in a 2020 episode. She later shared that they were proof that opposites attract, saying, "We do balance each other out. ... It's also good to date someone that is not exactly like you." In another episode, she revealed that the relationship lasted as long as it did because her boyfriend let her dictate the pace that it progressed. "I liked to get to know him and take it slow," she said.
When she appeared on "Unwaxed" again in April 2021, Scarlet revealed that her relationship had ended. "I wasn't only losing my boyfriend; I was also losing my best friend," she said. Scarlet also shared that she found it a lot more difficult to open up about the breakup than she thought it would be. However, she was eventually able to describe how she nursed her broken heart. "Yes, I did cry for two days straight," she said. "... I listened to Lana Del Rey, and I got over it."
Still, an emotional Scarlet confessed that she was finding it a struggle to not contact her ex. Sistine Stallone discouraged her from doing so, and Scarlet decided to give him his space until she felt like he was ready to speak to her. "You have to learn how to live without each other," she said.
Adjusting to college life was hard for Scarlet Stallone
In August 2021, Jennifer Flavin took to Instagram to reveal that Scarlet Stallone had started college. "Difficult day for me ... Last one to leave the nest," she wrote. The Stallone family is Los Angeles-based and Scarlet decided to go to school in Miami, so this made visiting the rest of the clan difficult for her.
On "Unwaxed," Scarlet said that her college experience got off to a rocky start when she started attracting attention due to her "Rocky" connection. "I'm not famous myself, and that's what really bugs me because I don't deserve this attention, and I don't deserve all these looks and stares," she said. Scarlet also struggled with feelings of loneliness. "I always need to be with someone, and I know that's not a great trait ... just, I felt so alone," she revealed. But it's hard to build relationships with complete strangers when you're someone of notoriety and have to question the intentions of everyone you meet. "I have really bad trust issues, and I didn't trust anyone," Scarlet stated.
Homesickness was another issue, as Scarlet no longer had her supportive family members to turn to when she needed a shoulder to cry on. But her situation improved when she found a solid friend group that helped her feel more at ease, and she's glad that she was also forced to become more self-sufficient. "I feel like I'm a stronger, better person now," she said.
She lived out her dream with her dad
Scarlet Stallone took a big leap forward in her acting career when she landed a role on her dad's Paramount+ series "Tulsa King." On "Unwaxed," Scarlet said of the gig, "This is kind of like a dream come true for me." But it wasn't just because she'd wanted to be an actor since she was a child; it was also a goal of hers to share the screen with Sylvester Stallone. "I kind of manifested it a little bit," Scarlet said, recalling how she would write out the words, "I'm going to star in a movie with dad," as a teen. However, she said that Sly was somewhat challenging to work with because he liked to improvise. This made it impossible for her to stick to the script, but when she deviated from it in an effort to keep their conversation comprehensible, she would get reprimanded. "No one's going to correct him; they're going to correct me," she said.
When viewers first met Scarlet's character, she was working as a barista. However, Sly's mafia boss character, Dwight "The General" Manfredi, later hired her as a caretaker for his horse. In an interview with "JoBlo," Scarlet revealed that she has a lot of experience working with horses and even rode competitively when she was younger.
Speaking with USA Today, Sylvester praised his youngest daughter's screen presence, saying, "There's a thing she has with the camera, even with still shots, that is unique."
Scarlet Stallone's boyfriend won her father over
On "The Family Stallone," viewers watched Scarlet Stallone's sisters console her after her breakup from her boyfriend, Joe. Scarlet eventually moved on with a University of Miami student named Louis Masquelier-Page, and he actually managed to win over Scarlet's overprotective dad. During a May 2023 appearance on the "Giggly Squad" podcast, Sistine and Sophia Stallone revealed that Sylvester Stallone loves to intimidate their dates by smoking a cigar and keeping his interactions with them to a bare minimum. But Masquelier-Page broke through his icy smoke screen. "He only likes [Scarlet's] boyfriend," Sophia said, explaining that the guys have a lot in common. "He's awesome. We can tell already that they're bonding."
During an appearance on "Today," Scarlet praised her pops for being on his best behavior when meeting Masquelier-Page, and she revealed that the two had become besties. Sylvester himself even admitted to being a fan of the new man in Scarlet's life. "We have matching tattoos, it's great," he quipped. Scarlet possibly gave her boyfriend a few pointers on how to win some major points with her dad before they met, as she knows what impresses Sly. "He's just asking for a very good, strong, firm handshake with good eye contact," she told USA Today.
Masquelier-Page also seems to get along with Scarlet's older sisters. In a May 2023 Instagram post, Scarlet revealed that her boyfriend and her siblings joined her for an outdoor picnic to celebrate her 21st birthday.
How Scarlet Stallone felt about filming her family's reality show
In February 2023, Scarlet Stallone put her acting skills to use in a Paramount+ Super Bowl ad that featured her dad climbing his own chiseled features on the side of a mountain. The commercial was a splashy way to promote "The Family Stallone" and a few other Paramount+ offerings. While Scarlet seemed comfortable having the reality show's cameras around, she admitted that it took some time for her to get accustomed to their presence. "It was really hard because we're not growing up in the spotlight, so having to be so raw and so honest, especially in front of the camera, was a big step," she told Collider. She suggested that Sistine and Sophia Stallone were more at ease from the beginning because they'd been filming their podcast for years.
However, Sylvester Stallone apparently knew that Scarlet had a Kardashian hiding inside of her somewhere."There's not a shy bone in your body, girl," he told her. Still, being outgoing didn't help when Scarlet had to film those tricky confessionals. "Oh my God, I am so bad at it. They're asking me stuff from so long ago ... I'm like, 'I don't remember how I felt three months ago!'" she said.
On "Unwaxed," Scarlet revealed that it's her dream to spend more time in front of the camera as Catwoman or Spider-Woman — and it doesn't seem like much of a stretch for one of Sly's daughters to play a superhero.