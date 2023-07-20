Sylvester Stallone's Daughter, Scarlet, Is All Grown Up And Following In His Footsteps

Scarlet Stallone is the youngest of the three daughters "Rocky" actor Sylvester Stallone shares with his wife, Jennifer Flavin. She's also one of the stars of the Paramount+ docuseries, "The Family Stallone."

In a video on the show's TikTok page, Sylvester's oldest daughter, Sistine Stallone, revealed that Scarlet was a tomboy growing up. "Putting on a dress for Scarlet was like you're asking her to get a root canal. She would never do it," she said. Scarlet chimed in to confess, "It's still kind of hard today." Fans of the Stallones' docuseries have also learned that Scarlet was acting in a school play when she first understood that Sylvester was a huge star. She recalled delivering her single line and her classmates losing their minds after her supportive dad said in his instantly recognizable thick baritone, "Hey, attagirl!" Afterward, the actor was mobbed by parents who wanted photos with him. "That's when I realized dad's really famous," Scarlet said on "The Family Stallone." Her father responded, "And now it's your turn."

She's not quite as famous as her father just yet, but Scarlet spent a little time in the spotlight growing up. In addition to making red carpet appearances, she scored a starring role on her pop's Instagram page. In a 2017 video, Sylvester admitted that she makes his stature seem less impressive, quipping, "My daughter has blossomed into a beautiful giraffe." But there's more to Scarlet Stallone's transformation than a few inches and a few dresses in her closet.