Taylor Kinney's Girlfriend Once Starred In A Chicago Fire Episode

You may remember Taylor Kinney's super high-profile romance with a certain superstar. Yep, the actor was once engaged to none other than Lady Gaga after he asked her to marry him on the most romantic day of the year, Valentine's Day, in 2015. However, this one just wasn't meant to be. By July 2016, People confirmed that the two wouldn't be heading down the aisle together after all and reported that they'd decided to split.

However, Gaga isn't the only familiar face Kinney has romanced. Following his breakup with the "Bad Romance" hitmaker, the actor moved on with Ashley Cruger, and, we have to say, these two are total couple goals. Kinney and Cruger have been together since at least April 2022 when they hit the red carpet together for an Operation Smile event, looking totally loved up as the cameras snapped away. But, that's hardly the only time Cruger has appeared in front of the cameras. Oh, no. If you think you might just recognize Cruger and you're a fan of "Chicago Fire," well, you probably do.