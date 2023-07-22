Madonna's Son Rocco Ritchie Lives An Extremely Lavish Life

It's Rocco Ritchie's world — we just exist in it. The 22-year-old enjoys a lavish lifestyle that his parents could have only dreamed of at his age. Rocco is the oldest of Madonna's many children, and the only biological son from her marriage to Guy Ritchie.

Madonna hasn't always had the best relationship with Rocco. They had an acrimonious fallout in December 2015, leading to a bitter custody battle as Rocco fought to live with his dad and stepmom in the UK. Per The Guardian, Madonna fought tooth and nail to keep her son under her beady eye. Still, he was sick of her overbearing parental style and being dragged around the globe on her "Rebel Heart" world tour. Rocco craved the stability of living in England with Guy and his second wife, Jacqui Ainsley.

As the battle raged on and became more bitter by the day, British judge Alistair MacDonald scolded the warring exes for causing so much turmoil in their son's life. He urged them to put their differences aside in the best interests of the then 15-year-old. MacDonald warned the parents that if they didn't settle the dispute, "Rocco will have to experience additional emotional upset." People reports that Madonna caved and permanently allowed the teen to move in with his dad. However, just because Rocco wasn't whizzing around on private jets anymore, it didn't mean that his life became any less glitzy. Quite the opposite, in fact, as proven by Madonna's son Rocco Ritchie's extremely lavish life.