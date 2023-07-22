Madonna's Son Rocco Ritchie Lives An Extremely Lavish Life
It's Rocco Ritchie's world — we just exist in it. The 22-year-old enjoys a lavish lifestyle that his parents could have only dreamed of at his age. Rocco is the oldest of Madonna's many children, and the only biological son from her marriage to Guy Ritchie.
Madonna hasn't always had the best relationship with Rocco. They had an acrimonious fallout in December 2015, leading to a bitter custody battle as Rocco fought to live with his dad and stepmom in the UK. Per The Guardian, Madonna fought tooth and nail to keep her son under her beady eye. Still, he was sick of her overbearing parental style and being dragged around the globe on her "Rebel Heart" world tour. Rocco craved the stability of living in England with Guy and his second wife, Jacqui Ainsley.
As the battle raged on and became more bitter by the day, British judge Alistair MacDonald scolded the warring exes for causing so much turmoil in their son's life. He urged them to put their differences aside in the best interests of the then 15-year-old. MacDonald warned the parents that if they didn't settle the dispute, "Rocco will have to experience additional emotional upset." People reports that Madonna caved and permanently allowed the teen to move in with his dad. However, just because Rocco wasn't whizzing around on private jets anymore, it didn't mean that his life became any less glitzy. Quite the opposite, in fact, as proven by Madonna's son Rocco Ritchie's extremely lavish life.
Too cool for school
With a superstar mom, who's so famous she goes by one name only, and a dad who's an acclaimed filmmaker, it's little wonder that Rocco Ritchie is all "Cristal, Maybach, diamonds on your timepiece, jet planes, islands, tigers on a gold leash." Literally, well, minus the tigers — probably.
Even by A-lister offspring standards, Rocco's lavish life is extreme. He makes Blue Ivy Carter almost pale in comparison. The U.S. Sun reports that Guy Ritchie and Madonna's son is living the celeb kid dream with an über expensive private education under his belt, a wardrobe stuffed with designer duds, and always turning left when jetting off to soak in the sun at exotic locales. Rocco also boasts a roster of top-notch famous buddies. He rubs shoulders with the Beckhams and hangs out with Noel Gallagher's clan.
One glance at Rocco's Insta feed shows you all you need to know about his baller life. Dude's all about Cuban cigars, high-end stylin', too cool-for-school shades, hanging with the beautiful people, Grand Prix racing, and touring the world on motorbikes. People reports that Rocco's also a fixture at all the hottest parties and fashion week events, usually with the latest "it girl" on his arm. Since 2016, the lucky lady has been his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, the daughter of famed DJ and music industry head honcho Alex Turnbull. According to Vogue, the "millennial sweethearts" were front and center during London Fashion Week, wearing coordinating outfits no less, bless.
Mending fences
Madonna and Rocco Ritchie's relationship was allegedly rocky after he wanted to go live with his dad and stepmom in the UK. However, in August 2022, Madonna posted a photo of herself with Rocco that had heads turning. The mom and son cozied up over a glass of champagne at Rocco's bougie birthday bash. Madonna couldn't have looked happier, despite Rocco being the spitting image of her ex-husband, Guy Ritchie.
And when she was recently rushed to the hospital on June 24, Rocco jumped straight on a plane to be by his mom's bedside. The Mirror reports that Madonna suffered a terrifying health scare thanks to a bacterial infection that rendered her close to death's door and resulted in the postponement of her North American Celebration tour — and you know things must be really bad if Madonna's skipping a stage.
Per Page Six, she was discovered "unresponsive" at her apartment and had to be intubated overnight. Rocco reportedly looked harrowed as he stopped by his ailing mom's Upper East Side apartment with his brother David Banda. It was alleged to be the first time Madonna's kids had visited her since she'd been rushed to the ICU — except for her eldest daughter Lourdes Leon who purportedly didn't leave the singer's side throughout her ordeal. CNN reported that Madonna was released from the hospital on June 29. "She's resting, feeling better, and following doctor's orders," a source said.