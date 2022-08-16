Madonna's New Photo With Her Oldest Son Rocco Is Turning Heads

Madonna has made a long and incredible career out of leaning into controversial moments, and she shows no signs of slowing down. In November 2021, the "Like a Virgin" singer shocked fans when she posted a string of NSFW images to Instagram, per Page Six. The images, which have since been deleted, showed the star in several seductive poses wearing fishnet stockings and lingerie.

Following Madonna's post, rapper 50 Cent trolled the singer and called her out for the racey images. "Yo this is the funniest s**t! LOL," 50 Cent wrote (via Complex). "That's Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don't get her old ass up. LMFAO." The "Den of Thieves" actor eventually apologized to Madonna, but only after she called him out for criticizing her despite their apparent friendship.

Unfortunately, the rapper's attempt at reconciliation was met with further backlash from Madonna, who suggested that his apology was "fake." "Your apology is fake, it's bull****, and it's not valid," she said in a video posted to Instagram. "What you should be apologizing for is your misogynistic, sexist, ageist behavior and remarks." However, it now appears that 50 Cent isn't the only one taking jabs at Madonna, as fans have now expressed their thoughts.