Why Madonna Is Causing A Stir For All The Wrong Reasons

Madonna is no stranger to controversy, but it's her wildest moments that have made the pop icon the legendary singer she is.

Across the last four decades of Madonna's career, the pop star has shocked the world again and again. Back in 2003, in arguably her most controversial on stage moment, Madonna was joined by pop princesses Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera for a performance of "Like a Virgin" and "Hollywood" at the MTV Video Music Awards. All three pop stars donned wedding dresses, and were the talk of the VMAs when Madonna kissed both Spears and Aguilera on the mouth in front of millions of viewers. Madonna's unexpected on stage kisses continued in 2015, when the artist decided to land one on rapper Drake at Coachella. The internet was left in a disarray after a video of the moment surfaced and the Canadian rapper seemed less than pleased to kiss the pop star.

Six years later, Madonna has caused a stir yet again while visiting Jimmy Fallon on the set of "The Tonight Show." In a promotional interview for her new documentary "Madame X," Madonna sat down with Fallon, telling the host "artists are here to disturb the peace... and so, I hope that I have disturbed not only your peace this afternoon but people's peace while they watch the show, but I mean that in the best way." And disturb she did, as Madonna's antics caused even Fallon to yell, "Stop it!"