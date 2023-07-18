What Valerie Bertinelli's Ex-Husband Tom Vitale Has Been Up To Since Their Divorce

Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale were able to come to agreeable terms, and their divorce was finalized in November 2022. In court documents obtained by People magazine, Bertinelli was to pay her ex-husband $2.2 million "in full, final, and complete settlement and satisfaction of any and all claims between them." The amount of money was decided in lieu of the prenuptial agreement that had been in place. Shortly after everything was finalized, Bertinelli took to social media to rejoice that the divorce drama was over. "My lawyer just called. The papers are all signed. They're about to be filed," she said in a candid video posted on Twitter. "On 11/22/22, I am officially f****** divorced. Happily divorced. Finally. It's finally over," she added.

Bertinelli also told Today that she was ready to spend her life as a single woman. "I am gonna be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone. I'll be happy that way. Well, with my six cats and my dog and my son, and hopefully one day grandchildren," she said five months before the divorce paperwork was signed. In the time since, Bertinelli hasn't held back her feelings about her previous relationship. "I am over it. I'm over the narcissist. I'm long over the narcissist," she said in an Instagram video posted in February. About a month later, paparazzi caught up with Vitale — outside the post office — and got his response to his ex's comments.