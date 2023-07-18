What Valerie Bertinelli's Ex-Husband Tom Vitale Has Been Up To Since Their Divorce
Valerie Bertinelli filed for divorce from Tom Vitale in May 2022. The former couple, who exchanged vows in 2011, went their separate ways in December 2019 before filing for legal separation in November 2021, according to USA Today. A few months later, Bertinelli filed divorce documents in the Los Angeles Superior Court of California, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. Since then, Bertinelli has been staying busy doing what she loves. She is the host of "Valerie's Home Cooking" and also serves as a judge on "Kid's Baking Championship" alongside Duff Goldman. As for Vitale, however, the financial planner has taken a bit of a different career path.
Vitale works at a local post office in Malibu, California, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online. Said documents indicate that Vitale makes $16/hour as a postal worker. In July 2022, it was reported that Vitale was seeking some $50,000 per month from Bertinelli in spousal support as well as an additional $200,000 to cover all of his legal expenses. Four months later, Bertinelli and Vitale's divorce was finalized — and she ended up paying him quite a large sum of money.
Valerie Bertinelli paid Tom Vitale more than $2 million in their divorce settlement
Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale were able to come to agreeable terms, and their divorce was finalized in November 2022. In court documents obtained by People magazine, Bertinelli was to pay her ex-husband $2.2 million "in full, final, and complete settlement and satisfaction of any and all claims between them." The amount of money was decided in lieu of the prenuptial agreement that had been in place. Shortly after everything was finalized, Bertinelli took to social media to rejoice that the divorce drama was over. "My lawyer just called. The papers are all signed. They're about to be filed," she said in a candid video posted on Twitter. "On 11/22/22, I am officially f****** divorced. Happily divorced. Finally. It's finally over," she added.
Bertinelli also told Today that she was ready to spend her life as a single woman. "I am gonna be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone. I'll be happy that way. Well, with my six cats and my dog and my son, and hopefully one day grandchildren," she said five months before the divorce paperwork was signed. In the time since, Bertinelli hasn't held back her feelings about her previous relationship. "I am over it. I'm over the narcissist. I'm long over the narcissist," she said in an Instagram video posted in February. About a month later, paparazzi caught up with Vitale — outside the post office — and got his response to his ex's comments.
Tom Vitale says his ex-wife's comments were a 'joke'
Prior to her rant about being over the "narcissist," Valerie Bertinelli popped up on her Instagram stories, where she talked about someone in her past — presumably her ex-husband — who used to make comments about her weight. "I stopped wearing [these pants] because I was told, I was mercilessly mocked, you know, 'I'm too lazy to do anything about it, they wouldn't rub together if you...' Anyway, it doesn't matter now because it's in the past," she said, according to Fox News. Back in March, Tom Vitale was spotted outside of PostalAnnex and asked what he thought of his ex-wife's comments.
"What do you think about it?" Vitale retorted in a clip posted by Page Six. "It's a joke, man," he said before adding, "You know what I do? I work hard. I have a lot of fun." He then told the cameraman to "leave."