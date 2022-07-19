Valerie Bertinelli's Divorce From Tom Vitale Just Took A Messy Turn
Valerie Bertinelli often wears her heart on her sleeve. In April, she revealed that her weight made her feel like she wasn't worthy of love. In an essay for New Beauty, she revealed, "I think many, many, many people live with a lie that we were told, that we're unlovable when we gain weight, and it's simply not true. Yet, even as I say it, I'm like, 'Now, wait a minute....' Maybe, one day, I'll be the perfect weight! Let's wait until then..."
And while her transformation and her weight might often be on her mind, Bertinelli also made her relationship status crystal clear when she and her husband Tom Vitale announced that they were filing for divorce. According to People, Bertinelli used the age old "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. Yet, back in 2011, Bertinelli said of her marriage, "I could have spent the rest of my life with Tom and not be married, but I wanted to call him 'my husband.' I really wanted to share how I feel about Tom with the people I love."
Well, it seems like things might have taken a different turn, as it looks like Bertinelli and Vitale's divorce is about to get quite complicated.
Valerie Bertinelli's divorce has hit a speed bump
According to People, Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale's divorce has just hit a speed bump. That's because Vitale has put a huge question mark on the terms of their prenup. What's more, Bertinelli also wants "an early and separate trial on the issue of validity of Premarital Agreement." Because of this, their divorce can't move forward until all of their i's are dotted and their t's are crossed. Vitale is asking for $50,000 in alimony and a $200,000 reimbursement on his legal fees.
So far, Bertinelli herself has not made any comments about the matter, but that might be because she's too busy sharing some behind-the-scenes moments of her life on TikTok. That, and she's decided not to worry about trivial things in her life, like her weight, as she would rather focus on her "mental and emotional health." While no one knows in what direction her divorce will go, at least Bertinelli has learned to love herself and realized just how worthy she is of that love, despite everything else that is going on in her life.