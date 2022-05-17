Valerie Bertinelli Makes Her Relationship Status Crystal Clear
Valerie Bertinelli is sharing a big update on her relationship status. The former "Hot In Cleveland" star's dating life has been tabloid fodder for years now, with the actor experiencing more than one high-profile romance in the spotlight in her life. Her first was with the late rocker Eddie Van Halen — the father of her son, Wolfgang Van Halen — who she was married to from 1981 until 2007. Bertinelli's second public romance came when she started dating Tom Vitale, who she went on to marry in 2011. The two gushed about one another and their romance in multiple interviews, with Vitale telling AARP during a joint interview with Bertinelli in 2010, "We just understood each other completely. My family is her family. It wasn't love at first sight; it was family at first sight."
But sad news followed around a decade after their wedding when Bertinelli and Vitale separated, with the former filing for legal separation in November 2021. But what's really going on in Betinelli's love life now? Well, six months after her filing, the former "One Day At A Time" star's love life got a big update — but it's probably not the one fans were hoping for.
Valerie Bertinelli's divorce
It's officially over for Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale. Bertinelli will soon be returning to life as a single woman, as People confirmed that the "Valerie's Home Cooking" star filed for divorce from Vitale on May 12. In the documents, she blamed "irreconcilable differences" for the breakup, but it's not yet been revealed the exact reason for their split.
Bertinelli has denied that her late ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen, had anything to do with it though, telling People in January of their split, "We grew apart. The decision has nothing to do with my love for Ed. I wish Tom the best and I know he feels the same way about me." She also gushed over her relationship with her late ex, saying, "I can't explain the feelings Ed and I had for each other... I loved him more than I know how to explain and there's nothing sexual about it. It was more than that. And Ed and I understood that."
As for what's next for Bertinelli, we'll have to see, though she admitted in a now bittersweet interview that she thought she might be single forever before she met Vitale. "After Ed and I separated, I thought, 'I'll finish raising my son, and I'll go away, have about 40 cats, and just get nice and fat,'" she told AARP in 2010. "I thought I would be alone for the rest of my life, because I didn't want the responsibility. Relationships are too hard."