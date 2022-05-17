Valerie Bertinelli Makes Her Relationship Status Crystal Clear

It's officially over for Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale. Bertinelli will soon be returning to life as a single woman, as People confirmed that the "Valerie's Home Cooking" star filed for divorce from Vitale on May 12. In the documents, she blamed "irreconcilable differences" for the breakup, but it's not yet been revealed the exact reason for their split.

Bertinelli has denied that her late ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen, had anything to do with it though, telling People in January of their split, "We grew apart. The decision has nothing to do with my love for Ed. I wish Tom the best and I know he feels the same way about me." She also gushed over her relationship with her late ex, saying, "I can't explain the feelings Ed and I had for each other... I loved him more than I know how to explain and there's nothing sexual about it. It was more than that. And Ed and I understood that."

As for what's next for Bertinelli, we'll have to see, though she admitted in a now bittersweet interview that she thought she might be single forever before she met Vitale. "After Ed and I separated, I thought, 'I'll finish raising my son, and I'll go away, have about 40 cats, and just get nice and fat,'" she told AARP in 2010. "I thought I would be alone for the rest of my life, because I didn't want the responsibility. Relationships are too hard."