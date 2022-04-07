The Sad Thing Valerie Bertinelli Just Revealed About Her Weight

Valerie Bertinelli has always dreaded the scale. As the two-time Golden Globe winner once said, when she was young, she felt gaining weight made her unlovable. In an interview with USA Today, the author spoke about how she saw people's perception of weight impact her life and those close to her. "I watched my dad not love my mother as much when she gained weight," Bertinelli said. "I had an elementary school teacher point at my belly and say, 'You'd better watch that.' Before that, I wasn't even aware of my body," she explained. "I'm doing my best to get that and scrape it all out of me. But it takes time."

The Food Network host has come far. On a journey toward improving her physical and mental health, Bertinelli wrote in an essay for New Beauty that she wished she was more kind to herself. "We are all born with a good heart and kindness in us. Yet, somehow it gets wiped away by the hardships we go through during our childhood, our lives, and all of the traumas we are forced to work through along the way," she wrote.

But demons of the past continue to haunt Bertinelli, even as she tries to fix things she finds uncomfortable or that do not serve her anymore.