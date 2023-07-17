Elise Finch, CBS New York Meteorologist, Dead At 51

Elise Finch, a New York-based Meteorologist, has died at the age of 51. Finch's employer, CBS News, revealed this tragic turn of events on July 16, 2023. "It is with profound sadness that we share news of the passing of our beloved Elise Dione Finch Henriques," read a statement from the CBS News Team. "Elise has been a friend and team member at WCBS for 16 years. She first joined the team in 2007 as our weekend meteorologist and was most recently on the morning news with Mary Calvi and Chris Wragge." They also praised Finch's dedication, stating that "she took great care of her work."

According to Variety, Finch earned an Emmy Award for her meteorology broadcasts. Previously, Finch also held positions at other notable news outlets, such as Fox and E! News, per her CBS profile. Before that, Finch excelled in school. While attending Syracuse University, she received a Master of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism. At this time, Finch's cause of death has yet to be revealed. However, Finch died after receiving medical attention for an unknown illness, per the New York Post. Finch leaves behind her husband and child.

