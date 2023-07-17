5 Signs Ariana Grande's Marriage To Dalton Gomez Was Already Over
Ariana Grande and her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez, have separated, according to TMZ. A source told the outlet that the two split back in January and are headed for divorce. Grande and Gomez tied the knot in May 2021 in an intimate ceremony held at Grande's home in Montecito, California, per Vogue. The wedding took place just five months after Grande announced her engagement — and was a total surprise to fans.
Grande took her romance with Gomez, a real estate agent, public in 2020, according to E! News. "They run in the same circle. He used to be a dancer, and they have many mutual friends. She's gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine. They've been spending a lot of one-on-one time at home," a source shared at the time. Their relationship was somewhat of a whirlwind, but it appears to have ended just as quickly as it began. The difference, however, is that fans picked up on plenty of signs that something was going on with Ari — and it seems as though they were right.
Ariana Grande ditched her wedding ring at Wimbledon
On July 16, 2023, photos and videos of Ariana Grande at Wimbledon surfaced online, and eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed that the "7 Rings" singer wasn't wearing one ring in particular: her wedding ring. Dressed in a gray, short-sleeved sweater and a similar-hued skirt, Grande watched the match from her seat, wedged between actors Andrew Garfield and "Bridgerton" star Jonathan Bailey, the latter of whom she attended the match with, according to People. Grande was all smiles as she sipped a drink and looked up from under a white baseball cap, often making faces and covering her mouth as she watched in anticipation.
Regardless of what may have been happening on the internet while Grande was at the tournament, she went about her day as usual, even sharing some fun moments from the event on her Instagram Stories. After the news of her separation was reported, Grande posted some of those memories on her Instagram feed, making no mention of the status of her marriage — and not including a caption.
Ariana Grande's Instagram feed has been missing Dalton Gomez
Something else fans have noticed about Ariana Grande is that her social media activity has dwindled down, averaging around 1 or 2 posts to her Instagram grid per month. And when she does upload, it's not about Dalton Gomez. The last time that Gomez appeared on his wife's feed was in November 2022. Although Grande didn't include a caption, she and Gomez looked fairly happy together, and fans were quick to show their support. "Love seeing you this happy. This is what you deserve and more," read one comment. "Miss you guys! We'll be in LA soon. You two are too cute," another user wrote.
In the time since, however, Grande's Instagram has been radio silent when it comes to her relationship. Fans who take a quick peek at the account following news of her split won't see many photos of Gomez at all.
Ariana Grande has been busy filming 'Wicked'
Ariana Grande hasn't been around too much because she's been busy working on the screen adaptation of the Broadway show, "Wicked." Grande's role in the film was announced in November 2021 by filmmaker Jon M. Chu. "These two witches!! The emotional moment I got to tell @cynthiaerivo and @arianagrande that they were our Elphaba and Galinda in the @WickedMovie for @unistudios. Wait until you see what they bring!! It is other worldly. Ahhhhh!!!" he captioned an Instagram post. The film also stars Jonathan Bailey, who accompanied Grande to Wimbledon.
According to Us Weekly, the movie is being filmed in the UK, which means Grande has been spending quite a bit of time away from her home in California and, thus, away from Dalton Gomez. And while distance is known to make the heart grow fonder, that doesn't seem to be the case for Grande and Gomez. According to TMZ, the two did try to reconcile earlier this year, but it just didn't work out. The two are amicable, however, and still talk to one another, a source told the outlet.
Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez didn't address the rumors
One of the telltale signs that a Hollywood marriage is ending is silence. Despite ongoing chatter about the status of Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's relationship, neither released any kind of statement or posted photos together on social media in an effort to stop the rumors in their tracks. Instead, Grande has only fueled the rumors by stepping out without her wedding ring. Interestingly, it appears as though unnamed sources may have been on damage control duty in past months.
"Ariana and Dalton are doing really well as a married couple. Dalton really just loves Ariana and goes out of his way to make her happy and show her how important she is to him," a source told Entertainment Tonight in November 2022. "He is very supportive and constantly cheering her on. He does little things to be there for her and show her how much she matters to him, which she really appreciates," the source added.
Ariana Grande loves love
It seems as though Ariana Grande's marriage to Dalton Gomez may have been doomed from the start. Grande has had plenty of high-profile relationships, including romances with Mac Miller, Pete Davidson, Ricky Alvarez, and Big Sean. Although Grande's relationships have been relatively serious, she's only been engaged once before Dalton — and that was to Davidson. The two first met in 2014 and started dating a couple of years later, People reports. By June 2018, the two were engaged. "They're just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It's nothing they've been hiding," a source told the outlet at the time.
When Grande got engaged to Gomez, a source told People magazine something similar. "They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled," the insider revealed. Unfortunately, this relationship has met the same fate as the others.