5 Signs Ariana Grande's Marriage To Dalton Gomez Was Already Over

Ariana Grande and her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez, have separated, according to TMZ. A source told the outlet that the two split back in January and are headed for divorce. Grande and Gomez tied the knot in May 2021 in an intimate ceremony held at Grande's home in Montecito, California, per Vogue. The wedding took place just five months after Grande announced her engagement — and was a total surprise to fans.

Grande took her romance with Gomez, a real estate agent, public in 2020, according to E! News. "They run in the same circle. He used to be a dancer, and they have many mutual friends. She's gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine. They've been spending a lot of one-on-one time at home," a source shared at the time. Their relationship was somewhat of a whirlwind, but it appears to have ended just as quickly as it began. The difference, however, is that fans picked up on plenty of signs that something was going on with Ari — and it seems as though they were right.