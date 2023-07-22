Jake Thomas From Lizzie McGuire Is All Grown Up And Looks Exactly The Same

Jake Thomas is best known for his role on "Lizzie McGuire," an early 2000s Disney Channel series that captivated millennials. Hilary Duff starred as Lizzie, a middle schooler dealing with the highs and lows of adolescence. Thomas played Matt McGuire, Lizzie's mischievous little brother who perpetually ticks off his sister. Now he's all grown up but continues to ride the "Lizzie McGuire" train.

Fans were thrilled when a "Lizzie McGuire" reboot was announced at Disney's D23 Expo in 2019, per Harper's Bazaar. Besides Duff, several original cast members were set to reprise their roles from the series. To fans' excitement, Thomas was part of the squad. Unfortunately, the sequel was later called off, with Duff telling Women's Health, "[Lizzie] had to be 30 years old doing 30-year-old things. She didn't need to be doing bong rips and having one-night stands all the time, but it had to be authentic. I think they got spooked."

We may not get an update on Matt McGuire's life, but Thomas is keeping us posted on his own projects. Let's just say he has very fond memories of playing Matt. And though he's no longer sporting a spiky hairdo like his character, Thomas looks practically the same.