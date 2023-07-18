What We Know About Taylor Swift And Cory Monteith's Brief Relationship
Before Cory Monteith went public with Lea Michele, rumors spread that he was romantically involved with Taylor Swift. While Page Six noted that Swift and Monteith's relationship lasted for just about a month, details about their dynamic remained largely a mystery. This comes as no surprise, as Monteith was famously secretive about his love life. In a 2010 conversation with Teen Vogue, Monteith said, "I stay private about that stuff. I don't want to be like, 'I'm seeing this girl...'
In 2009, Swift dated Taylor Lautner for a few months, per People. The two appeared to have a playful bond, as Swift joked about their relationship in an SNL monologue. Yet, after a string of public appearances, the pair broke up in December. Insiders told the outlet, "They went out on a few dates and realized this was just not going anywhere." An insider close to Lautner revealed, "They became good friends and then went out a few times, but he lives in L.A., and she lives in Nashville, and their busy schedules kept it from becoming more than it was." Following their split, Swift didn't stay solo for too long. And that's where Monteith enters the picture.
Cory Monteith denied he was dating Taylor Swift
In March 2010, Taylor Swift and Cory Monteith were seen hugging at a bowling alley in Los Angeles, per the Daily Mail. While she showed up with Selena Gomez, Swift talked to the "Glee" star for the majority of the evening. The pair kept a low profile for the most part, as they arrived and left separately. At the time, it was widely believed that they were trying to hide their romance from Swift's mom Andrea, who wanted her daughter to prioritize her music. An insider said, "Andrea, who has a firm grip on her daughter's career and personal life, thinks Taylor has worked far too hard to let everything go to the wall for the sake of a boy." Two months before their bowling alley appearance, Swift and Monteith posed together at the Grammys.
As rumors about Swift and Monteith's romance circulated, the actor kept his lips sealed. When asked about Swift in a prior interview, Monteith replied, "Ah, I'm not gonna answer that." In an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Ellen DeGeneres asked Monteith if he was dating Swift. Monteith chuckled, clarifying, "No, we're just friends." When the Grammys photo of them popped up, DeGeneres remarked that they seemed like more than friends. The talk show host continued to tease him, but he wouldn't budge. While Monteith denied that they were dating, he did call Swift lovely.
This Taylor Swift song may be about Cory Monteith
Regardless of their relationship status, Cory Monteith may have earned a spot in Taylor Swift's song repertoire. Fans have theorized that "Mine," which came out in 2010, was about Monteith, per Page Six. In an interview with Yahoo Music, Swift revealed, "This is a situation where a guy that I just barely knew put his arm around me by the water, and I saw the entire relationship flash before my eyes, almost like a weird science-fiction movie." (via MTV). However, she explained that things crumbled after she wrote the track. Yet, the day the song was released, Swift received an email from him. She said, "And I was like, 'Yes!' Because that one was sort of half-confession and half-prediction or projection of what I saw."
Swift mostly stayed quiet about her relationship with Monteith. However, she expressed her shock when the young actor unexpectedly died in 2013. Per Taste of Country, she tweeted, "Speechless. And for the worst reason."