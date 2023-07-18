What We Know About Taylor Swift And Cory Monteith's Brief Relationship

Before Cory Monteith went public with Lea Michele, rumors spread that he was romantically involved with Taylor Swift. While Page Six noted that Swift and Monteith's relationship lasted for just about a month, details about their dynamic remained largely a mystery. This comes as no surprise, as Monteith was famously secretive about his love life. In a 2010 conversation with Teen Vogue, Monteith said, "I stay private about that stuff. I don't want to be like, 'I'm seeing this girl...'

In 2009, Swift dated Taylor Lautner for a few months, per People. The two appeared to have a playful bond, as Swift joked about their relationship in an SNL monologue. Yet, after a string of public appearances, the pair broke up in December. Insiders told the outlet, "They went out on a few dates and realized this was just not going anywhere." An insider close to Lautner revealed, "They became good friends and then went out a few times, but he lives in L.A., and she lives in Nashville, and their busy schedules kept it from becoming more than it was." Following their split, Swift didn't stay solo for too long. And that's where Monteith enters the picture.