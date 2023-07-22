The Travis Kelce And Zuri Hall Dating Rumors Explained
The Kansas City Chiefs have been on a hot streak in recent years, meaning there's extra scrutiny on the players, both on and off the field. With his cannon of an arm, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the natural face of the franchise, but Kansas City has more than one star. Drafted to the Chiefs in 2013, Travis Kelce is widely considered the best tight end in the NFL, and he's already primed to be a Hall of Famer. Just before the Chiefs faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Kelce officially logged 10,000 yards in his career to date, joining an elite club of other tight ends to do so. And like another tight end to whom he's often compared — ahem, Rob Gronkowski — Kelce's fun-loving personality has made him beloved among the Chiefs kingdom.
When he's not racking up impressive stats, the football star is known for having a good time. In 2016, Kelce starred in a reality dating show called "Catching Kelce," which resulted in him dating the show's winner Maya Benberry, per Yahoo! News. He moved on from Benberry to sports journalist Kayla Nicole after Nicole took the initiative of sliding into his DMs. She and Kelce dated on and off for the better part of five years before breaking up, and since then, there's been lots of speculation about whether Kelce is seeing anyone new. Here's where actress and entertainment reporter Zuri Hall's name comes into play.
Travis Kelce and Zuri Hall have been linked on social media
As of 2022, fans have reason to believe that Travis Kelce may be dating Zuri Hall, though the proof is speculative at best. According to HollywoodLife, Kelce's friends uploaded a video of Hall that showed Kelce in the background. Internet sleuths also spotted her hanging out in a suite at a Kansas City Chiefs game with Kelce's family around the same time, per Barstool Sports. Then there's the fact that the Hollywood Access correspondent and Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole unfollowed each other on Instagram. It's far from definitive, but celebrity relationships have been built on less! FanBuzz tells us that Hall and Kelce are dating and that sources "close to the couple say things are going well." Judging from her previous relationship with Sean Culkin, Hall has a thing for NFL stars — especially tight ends.
However, both Kelce and Hall have remained tight-lipped on any hint of romance, so if they are dating, it appears to be low-key. Kelce could be keeping quiet in the wake of his high-profile relationship with Nicole. When asked about his love life in January 2023, the NFL star told fans he was single during an appearance on "The Pivot" podcast. "I'm in the free market right now," he said. "I'm out there just enjoying life, focused on my profession. Got my feet up outside of football."
Is Travis Kelce planning to settle down?
Travis Kelce might not be forthcoming about a relationship with Zuri Hall because he got so much heat after he and Kayla Nicole broke up. Barstool Sports reported they'd split because Kelce was cheap, a rumor the NFL star has since debunked. "I would never say that I was supporting [Kayla]," he said on "The Pivot." "She had a very financially stable life and what she was doing in her career. You've got to be crazy if you think I'd never helped or gave her a couple dollars to grab some food or she gave me money ... We were in a relationship for five years. A hundred dollars here and hundred dollars there wasn't even thought about." Kelce also said that any rumors about him cheating on Nicole during the relationship were BS, per TMZ.
With all the internet hate, it's not surprising Kelce isn't ready to take his romance with Hall public. But whether the two are or aren't dating, Mama Kelce seems eager for her son to settle down. "You've said in the past to both of us that you root for me because I've given you grandkids," Travis joked to his mom on an episode of the "New Heights" podcast, which he and his brother Jason Kelce co-host. (Jason is currently married with three children.) "I gotta start breeding," Travis added, to which Donna Kelce urged her son to "wait until you find the right person." Season 2 of "Catching Kelce," anyone?