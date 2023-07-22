The Travis Kelce And Zuri Hall Dating Rumors Explained

The Kansas City Chiefs have been on a hot streak in recent years, meaning there's extra scrutiny on the players, both on and off the field. With his cannon of an arm, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the natural face of the franchise, but Kansas City has more than one star. Drafted to the Chiefs in 2013, Travis Kelce is widely considered the best tight end in the NFL, and he's already primed to be a Hall of Famer. Just before the Chiefs faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Kelce officially logged 10,000 yards in his career to date, joining an elite club of other tight ends to do so. And like another tight end to whom he's often compared — ahem, Rob Gronkowski — Kelce's fun-loving personality has made him beloved among the Chiefs kingdom.

When he's not racking up impressive stats, the football star is known for having a good time. In 2016, Kelce starred in a reality dating show called "Catching Kelce," which resulted in him dating the show's winner Maya Benberry, per Yahoo! News. He moved on from Benberry to sports journalist Kayla Nicole after Nicole took the initiative of sliding into his DMs. She and Kelce dated on and off for the better part of five years before breaking up, and since then, there's been lots of speculation about whether Kelce is seeing anyone new. Here's where actress and entertainment reporter Zuri Hall's name comes into play.