Tennis Star Sloane Stephens' Husband Jozy Altidore Is A Pro Athlete Too

U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens and her husband Josmer Volmy "Jozy" Altidore's relationship story actually begins rather strangely. Stephens and Altidore go way back. In fact, she was in elementary school when she laid eyes on the seventh-grader who would eventually become her life partner. In a clip that has since been made private, she told YouTuber Avonna Wilson (via Good Housekeeping), "He used to bully me. We went to school together in fifth grade ... He was older than me. He used to bully me. He dumped me in the trash can and my mom had to come pick me up from school." Needless to say, he didn't make the best of impressions, and she later moved from Fort Lauderdale to further her tennis career.

Luckily, their second meet-cute went much better. Altidore told Vogue they came face-to-face at a Home Depot Center in 2016 while doing some promotion work for the U.S. Men's National team camp. He said, "Sloane was there training for Fed Cup in Hawaii. Sloane turned the corner while having a loud conversation on FaceTime. We locked eyes and started talking during the scrum. We exchanged contacts and went to dinner after my game versus Iceland. The rest was history." At least one person was surprised that they had hit it off. Stephens recalled, "When I told my mom I was dating Jozy, she said, 'The boy who threw you in the trash can?'" At least the striker's athletic skills were now positively employed.