Why Kris Jenner Will Likely Never Marry Her Longtime Boyfriend Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner has been with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, for almost a decade. The pair first met at a party in 2014, shortly after Jenner's divorce from her then-husband, Caitlyn Jenner. While initially private about their status, she and Gamble eventually went public with their romance the following year and have been virtually inseparable ever since. Opening up about their relationship, Jenner told Us Weekly in 2018, "He's great. Corey is so easy and, at the same time, so smart and intelligent. He's always one step ahead of me." She added that Corey goes along well with her family. "He loves the kids, and the kids love him, and he loves the grandchildren," Jenner said. "He really is such a great guy."

That same year, rumors floated that Jenner and her boyfriend might be taking their relationship to the next level after she was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on her finger. During an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in 2022, Jenner admitted that Gamble is husband material. "Yes, he is," she said. "He's the best." However, in a separate interview on the "Divorce Sucks with Laura Wasser" podcast, Jenner admitted that she has no plans to walk down the aisle again. "You know, you never say never, but I often say it's just not what I think I need to do again based on my past," she said. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch went on to explain why she isn't interested in tying the knot with Gamble.