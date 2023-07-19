Why Taylor Kinney Left Chicago Fire After A Decade Playing Kelly Severide

Taylor Kinney recently departed from "Chicago Fire." But was this a temporary hiatus or a permanent career pivot?

Back in 2012, producer Dick Wolf promised audiences that "Chicago Fire" wouldn't be a procedural which focused on the "fire of the week." Instead, the characters would inspire the plot. "There are very few franchises or areas that give you the opportunity to really explore character," Wolf said during a panel (via Deadline). "It's a character study about people who do things that you can't pay people to do. You can't pay people to run into burning buildings. So it is a canvas for good writing." Eleven years onward, it's clear that Wolf and his creative staff succeeded at creating dynamic, root-worthy characters.

Kelly Severide, played by Taylor Kinney, is a shining example of Wolf's efforts. Even though Kelly had a disastrous love life (in the beginning), he was super dedicated to making his friendships and familial relationships work. Kelly was also a loyal, unwavering friend to Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer). In fact, their bond had become one of the most appealing aspects of the NBC drama. Unfortunately, fans recently learned that Kinney wouldn't be appearing in the remainder of Season 11.