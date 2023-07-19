The Casual Way Taylor Swift And John Mayer's Relationship Really Began

Following their breakup in 2010, John Mayer and Taylor Swift have shared some choice words, and sometimes songs, about each other. In October 2010, the "Lover" singer released her hit album "Speak Now," which featured one of her most popular breakup tracks, "Dear John." While Swift refrained from confirming that the song was about the "Your Body Is A Wonderland" singer, fans quickly put two and two together. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Mayer spoke about how the song made him feel, telling the publication that he "felt terrible." "I never got an e-mail. I never got a phone call. I was really caught off-guard, and it really humiliated me at the time when I'd already been dressed down," he explained.

Swift didn't take Mayer's words kindly, telling Glamour that Mayer was jumping to conclusions for thinking the song was about him. "I never disclose who my songs are about," she added. Fortunately, Swift has moved on from the breakup and has even called on her fans to do the same. During the Minneapolis stop of her "The Eras" tour, she asked fans to lead with "kindness" ahead of the release of "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)." "I'm 33 years old. I don't care about anything that happened to me when I was 19 except for songs I wrote and the memories that we made together," she said. "I do not care. We have all grown up. We're good."