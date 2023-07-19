Who Is Morgan Wallen's Ex KT Smith Dating Now?

Though they often present glossy, glammed-up faces to the world, celebrities aren't perfect, and they can come with the same baggage and messy relationships that many of us do. Morgan Wallen and his ex KT Smith are a great example of this. Though Wallen is a decorated member of the country music industry, he isn't without controversy. He and Smith welcomed their first child Indigo Wilder in July 2020, making it clear at the time that they weren't together. "I'll be the Dad you deserve as well as the co-parent your mother deserves," Wallen penned in an Instagram post. Meanwhile, Smith focused on baby Indigo and refrained from mentioning Wallen at all in her own post.

The pair made no secret of the fact that they felt their relationship wasn't the greatest. In a since-deleted post on her blog "Thot Thoughts" (via Cheat Sheet), Smith wrote that she and Wallen shared "the kind of toxic, trauma bond you hear about on TikTok." She and the hitmaker were off and on for several years, though when Wallen was on the road, he "wasn't the most faithful." The birth of a child is sometimes enough to bring an estranged couple together — or cut them loose for good. Since the breakup, Wallen has gone on to (briefly) find love with model Paige Lorenze before settling down with fellow country star Megan Moroney as of 2023.

But has Wallen's baby mama found love with someone new?