Who Is Morgan Wallen's Ex KT Smith Dating Now?
Though they often present glossy, glammed-up faces to the world, celebrities aren't perfect, and they can come with the same baggage and messy relationships that many of us do. Morgan Wallen and his ex KT Smith are a great example of this. Though Wallen is a decorated member of the country music industry, he isn't without controversy. He and Smith welcomed their first child Indigo Wilder in July 2020, making it clear at the time that they weren't together. "I'll be the Dad you deserve as well as the co-parent your mother deserves," Wallen penned in an Instagram post. Meanwhile, Smith focused on baby Indigo and refrained from mentioning Wallen at all in her own post.
The pair made no secret of the fact that they felt their relationship wasn't the greatest. In a since-deleted post on her blog "Thot Thoughts" (via Cheat Sheet), Smith wrote that she and Wallen shared "the kind of toxic, trauma bond you hear about on TikTok." She and the hitmaker were off and on for several years, though when Wallen was on the road, he "wasn't the most faithful." The birth of a child is sometimes enough to bring an estranged couple together — or cut them loose for good. Since the breakup, Wallen has gone on to (briefly) find love with model Paige Lorenze before settling down with fellow country star Megan Moroney as of 2023.
But has Wallen's baby mama found love with someone new?
Fans are mixed on KT Smith and Luke Scornavacco
The short answer is yes. Over on TikTok, Internet sleuths shared content of KT Smith and 21-year-old Luke Scornavacco hanging out together as of late May 2023. In screenshots of Instagram Stories, Scornavacco includes captions like "See you soon," "POV: You have to leave your girlfriend for the first time," "Found my angel," and "How is she this hot," all of which spell R-O-M-A-N-C-E. However, the video points out some potential problems. At just 21 years old, is Scornavacco ready to be involved in baby Indigo Wilder's life? Additionally, Smith is 28 years old, which makes her seven years older than Scornavacco, which can make a big difference regarding emotional maturity. Over on Reddit, fans were decidedly not on board with the relationship. One person commented that Scornavacco is an "MW super fan." Others shared their opinion that Smith will "do anything for clout," and someone else added, "She would run back to Morgan in a heartbeat."
But at least as someone very active on social media, Smith seems well-suited for a TikToker. Per Cheat Sheet, her work as an influencer makes up "90% of [her] income," though she's currently pursuing a degree in pastoral care and counseling. And, as a cowboy-loving Gen Z'er who rose to fame by lip-syncing country songs, Scornavacco is in the same category as Morgan Wallen ... sort of. If nothing else, at least we can say that Smith appears to have a type.
Luke Scornavacco's TikTok page is full of sweet tributes to KT Smith
Fan cynicism aside, Luke Scornavacco might be a pretty good boyfriend. As Refinery29 points out, TikTokers and Internet celebrities are the "new heartthrobs"; in Scornavacco's case, growing up on a diet of country music taught him everything he knows about how to treat a lady. A quick perusal of his TikTok account shows that he's frequently posting content of himself with captions like, "When my friends are trying to convince me to go out but I'm ready to get married, start a family, and move to the middle of nowhere," so maybe he's all set to be a stepdad after all. "My content reaches out to small-town country girls and their beliefs typically align with mine," Scornavacco told the outlet.
KT Smith grew up in Florida and is a strong Christian believer, which meshes with Scornavacco's social media identity. She's open about the fact she gained a lot of followers through her high-profile relationship with Wallen, and with 417K Instagram followers and counting, she and her BF boast around the same level of Internet fame.
As of this writing, Scornavacco's most recent TikTok content hints that things are heating up between him and Smith. "I love you," he captioned a July 4, 2023 post that shows him posing with Wallen's ex. Speaking of Wallen, it's anyone's guess how he feels about Smith's new relationship.