What We Know About Paige Lorenze And Morgan Wallen's Reported Breakup

Morgan Wallen may have plenty of new material for his long-awaited third album, as he is experiencing a new heartbreak.

Wallen went public with his girlfriend, model Paige Lorenze, in January after quietly dating for about a year, according to Page Six. The couple decided to keep their love out of the spotlight, as Wallen was already in the thick of career controversy when TMZ exposed the country singer for saying a racial slur on video. Lorenze herself caused a stir in the public eye when she alleged to the Daily Mail that her ex-boyfriend, disgraced actor Armie Hammer, branded her with a knife while they were intimate during their two-month relationship.

While it seems Lorenze had a thing for headline-stealing men, she and Wallen appeared to be genuinely enjoying their time together when they were spotted in photos celebrating Wallen's sister's birthday at a party in Tennessee. Lorenze went Instagram official with her country beau on February 10 when she shared a photo of herself hugging her man with the message, "i love you! and am so proud of you" (via Page Six). Unfortunately, going public was the kiss of death for the relationship, as Lorenze and Wallen have now reportedly broken up.