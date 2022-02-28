What We Know About Paige Lorenze And Morgan Wallen's Reported Breakup
Morgan Wallen may have plenty of new material for his long-awaited third album, as he is experiencing a new heartbreak.
Wallen went public with his girlfriend, model Paige Lorenze, in January after quietly dating for about a year, according to Page Six. The couple decided to keep their love out of the spotlight, as Wallen was already in the thick of career controversy when TMZ exposed the country singer for saying a racial slur on video. Lorenze herself caused a stir in the public eye when she alleged to the Daily Mail that her ex-boyfriend, disgraced actor Armie Hammer, branded her with a knife while they were intimate during their two-month relationship.
While it seems Lorenze had a thing for headline-stealing men, she and Wallen appeared to be genuinely enjoying their time together when they were spotted in photos celebrating Wallen's sister's birthday at a party in Tennessee. Lorenze went Instagram official with her country beau on February 10 when she shared a photo of herself hugging her man with the message, "i love you! and am so proud of you" (via Page Six). Unfortunately, going public was the kiss of death for the relationship, as Lorenze and Wallen have now reportedly broken up.
Rumors ended Morgan Wallen and Paige Lorenze
After nearly a year together, Morgan Wallen and Paige Lorenze have broken up amid rampant cheating rumors, Page Six reports. "She suspected he was cheating on her with multiple people," a source told the outlet. "After they went public, Paige started getting all these messages on Instagram from girls saying, 'I was with him. We slept together.'" According to the insider, the numerous shocking messages "snowballed" and got to be "just too much" for Lorenze, who is now "heartbroken" over the breakup.
Only weeks ago Lorenze and Wallen seemed stronger than ever when the model was spotted cheering on the country star at his sold out concert at Madison Square Garden, Page Six reported at the time. Lorenze reportedly "went wild" for her beau during his performance, giving fans some hope their relationship was the real deal.
Now, it appears the new exes have already unfollowed each other on Instagram, where Lorenze shared a video of herself dolled up in a club while dancing to the breakup anthem "Sorry" by Beyoncé. The model also shared a cryptic quote about having a "clear conscious [sic]" to her Instagram Story amid the breakup reports. The message reads, "To know you aren't out here doing people wrong, and hiding who you are lets you sleep peaceful at night." The quote concluded, "Karma is real." Sounds like Wallen has some negative karmic energy to work through.