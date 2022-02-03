What We Know About Morgan Wallen's Reported New Relationship With Armie Hammer's Ex

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse.

Paige Lorenze has moved on from one relationship with a controversial star to another.

Lorenze had a less than picturesque romance with "Call Me By Your Name" star Armie Hammer. The embroiled actor fell into career controversy when bizarre claims about his private life came to light on social media. Women who claimed to be intimate with Hammer revealed his deviant and violent sexual fetishes and further alleged that the film star was abusive. Model and influencer Lorenze, who was with Hammer from August to December 2020, told Star that the actor carved the letter "A" — his initial — onto her pubic area with a knife while they were together. "It was extremely painful and traumatizing," Lorenze told the magazine, according to Complex. "He told me that he bragged about it to his friends."

Touching on other disturbing behaviors Hammer exhibited during their relationship, Lorenze described the scandalized actor as "a scary person" in discussion with Vanity Fair about their expired relationship in 2021. Moving on from the traumatizing relationship with Hammer that put her in the spotlight, it has been reported Lorenze is now involved with country superstar Morgan Wallen. Here's what we know about their unlikely romance.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.