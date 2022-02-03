What We Know About Morgan Wallen's Reported New Relationship With Armie Hammer's Ex
The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse.
Paige Lorenze has moved on from one relationship with a controversial star to another.
Lorenze had a less than picturesque romance with "Call Me By Your Name" star Armie Hammer. The embroiled actor fell into career controversy when bizarre claims about his private life came to light on social media. Women who claimed to be intimate with Hammer revealed his deviant and violent sexual fetishes and further alleged that the film star was abusive. Model and influencer Lorenze, who was with Hammer from August to December 2020, told Star that the actor carved the letter "A" — his initial — onto her pubic area with a knife while they were together. "It was extremely painful and traumatizing," Lorenze told the magazine, according to Complex. "He told me that he bragged about it to his friends."
Touching on other disturbing behaviors Hammer exhibited during their relationship, Lorenze described the scandalized actor as "a scary person" in discussion with Vanity Fair about their expired relationship in 2021. Moving on from the traumatizing relationship with Hammer that put her in the spotlight, it has been reported Lorenze is now involved with country superstar Morgan Wallen. Here's what we know about their unlikely romance.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Morgan Wallen and Paige Lorenze have quietly been dating for a year
Morgan Wallen has been dating Armie Hammer's ex-girlfriend Paige Lorenze for about a year, a source told Page Six. Staying low-key is consistent with Wallen's lifestyle over the past year, as the "Whiskey Glasses" singer stepped out of the public eye after TMZ published a video of him saying a racial slur, which led to widespread backlash. "They agreed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight," the source told Page Six, "but it's no secret among family and friends."
Morgan celebrated Lorenze's birthday on January 26 with a dedicated Instagram Story slide, the outlet reports, writing, "Dinner w some of my fav folks," over a photo of himself getting cozy with Lorenze among friends. Lorenze and Morgan also recently celebrated the birthday of the country singer's sister, Ashlyne Wallen. Photos from Ashlyne's festivities reveal Morgan and his model girlfriend attended her "Denim and Diamonds" bash. Lorenze posted a photo of her sexy denim ensemble for the party to Instagram, although she left no hints about her date for the evening at the time. Fans are eagerly waiting for an official relationship announcement from the native Tennessean and Lorenze, who's a self-proclaimed "New Englander."