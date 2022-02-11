Paige Lorenze Proves Her Relationship With Boyfriend Morgan Wallen Is Going Strong

Fans first met Morgan Wallen when he was a contestant on "The Voice." After releasing his first single, "The Way I Talk" in 2016, the young singer exploded in popularity. In his short career, Wallen has made quite the stir with a few different controversies. In 2020, "Saturday Night Live" canceled Wallen's appearance as a musical guest after he was spotted partying in Alabama unmasked, which broke its COVID-19 protocols, per TMZ. Videos showed the singer taking shots, kissing women, and having an epic night at a bar in Tuscaloosa.

Early the following year, an evening hanging with his friends turned into a public relations nightmare for Wallen. After returning home from a night, a neighbor reportedly started filming Wallen talking loudly in his driveway. The singer then proceeded to hurl profanities and a racial slur, all the while appearing to stumble around, TMZ reported. Wallen apologized, saying, "I promise to do better."

As it turns out, none of this has deterred Paige Lorenze, Morgan's current girlfriend. Lorenze, the founder of the Dairy Girl clothing line, according to her Instagram, reportedly started dating the singer in August 2021, per Us Weekly. And now she's making her clear the relationship is still going strong.