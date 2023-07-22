The Untold Truth Of Rickie Fowler

Breaking the stereotypes of traditional professional golfers, Rickie Fowler burst onto the PGA Tour in the 2010s with his distinctive long hair and colorful choices of outfits while playing. Even though he looked more like a surfer than a golfer, Fowler showed he meant business on the golf course. In 2012 he won the Wells Fargo Championship, his first PGA Tour victory. It was an incredible performance as he started the final day in third place and made a comeback, which was even more impressive as he was only 23 years old at the time. By 2016, Fowler was ranked as the fourth best golfer in the world and that same year, he was one of only four golfers who represented the United States at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Yet, what started as a promising career for the young player turned into setbacks and struggles. One year went by without a win on the PGA Tour. Then a second, third, and fourth. Finally, in 2023, Fowler broke his winless streak with a victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. "It was tough just because everything else in my life was amazing and then to have the one thing that I obviously love doing ... It was kind of the missing link," Fowler told reporters, per CNN. "I'm obviously going to soak this one in and celebrate a bit ... It's been a long road," the golfer confessed. This is the untold truth of Rickie Fowler.