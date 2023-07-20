The Car Accident That Majorly Impacted Helen Hunt's Life

Helen Hunt — best known for her role in the sitcom "Mad About You" before starring in blockbuster hits like "Twister" and "As Good as It Gets" — was involved in a serious accident that majorly impacted the actor's life. As reported by TMZ, Hunt was in an SUV that was struck by another vehicle in Los Angeles, California. She was transported from the scene to a nearby hospital, and according to her rep, she was "in stable condition" without any major injuries. Initially, Deadline reported that the "Mad About You" reboot, which Hunt was working on at the time of her accident, would not have to rearrange its production schedule. However, Hunt was slated to miss a couple of days of filming. A later version of the article stated that production was eventually paused because Hunt required more time off than originally expected.

Before long, Hunt announced she'd returned to shooting the "Mad About You" revival. Hunt posted a selfie with actor Paul Reiser, where she looked elated to be back on set. She captioned the Instagram snap, "Back at work." Less than one month later, fans were rewarded with the first batch of episodes, which premiered on November 19, 2019. Ultimately, the reboot didn't make as big of a splash as its source material, garnering only a 42 % approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. To add insult to injury, Hunt's accident would cause her more trouble than originally thought.