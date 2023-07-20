Who Is Jillian Michaels' Wife, DeShanna Marie Minuto?
Jillian Michaels is so in love with her wife, DeShanna Marie Minuto, that they couldn't resist tying the knot — not once, not twice, but three times. On June 24, People reported that the celebrity trainer walked down the aisle with Minuto in Italy. In fact, three seems to be her lucky number as the celebrations took place over three days amongst their family and friends. "She's beautiful, she's funny and she's so creative. But all that shiny stuff in the beginning doesn't last. So what makes you say to yourself, 'I want to walk alongside this human for the rest of my life.' And I take that really seriously. I'm 49. I've never married anyone. I just didn't believe that there was a human I could do that with until DeShanna," the former trainer on "The Biggest Loser" gushed of her new bride. The two had previously exchanged vows in smaller ceremonies in Miami and Namibia.
Michaels shared the news of her engagement with Minuto in 2021. "1153 days... here's to thousands more. She said 'yes," she wrote on Instagram alongside an adorable snap of the two. As a health and fitness expert, Michaels lives a very active lifestyle and since meeting Minuto in 2018, they have shared many adventures together.
DeShanna Marie Minuto is very adventurous
According to Women's Health, Jillian Michaels found love with DeShanna Marie Minuto on the celebrity dating app Raya, and it seems they met their perfect match. Like Michaels, Minuto loves being active, and the celebrity trainer told People, "What's interesting about DeShanna is she was like, a D1 athlete — some crazy great athlete ... and is very fit, very lean, and was like, 'Okay, I'm going to start working out.'" The trainer offered Minuto a workout routine, which resulted in her wife telling her, "I can't walk, I've been zombified, I hate you."
Despite getting knocked out by Michaels' workout routine, Minuto is talented at many sports and is a highly-skilled equestrian. On July 3, she shared videos of her riding along an Umbrian countryside. "Perfection," she wrote. In February, she showed a video of her and Michaels galloping in a field in Ecuador. The two seem to share a love of adventure, and another video showed Minuto and Michaels scuba diving in Tanzania among dolphins and an octopus. The couple are also avid snowboarders, and Minuto shared a 2020 post of her and Michaels shredding down a mountain. "Made it to the local mountain with schmoooop," she captioned, using her nickname for her wife. When she's not traveling the world with Michaels, Minuto spends her time working as a talented designer while also being a stepmom to two young children.
DeShanna Marie Minuto is a designer
When DeShanna Marie Minuto married Jillian Michaels, she wore a non-traditional, stylish white Zuhair Murad gown, which is fitting as the fashion designer founded an edgy jacket line called Letterino 85, as per the company's Instagram page. Minuto is seen modeling one of her leather creations in a 2020 post. "Cool rider Monday," the designer captioned, while sporting cat-eye sunglasses. While Minuto doesn't seem to be creating jackets anymore, she teamed up with iTouch Wearables in May to design a watch for Michaels. "So you guys have been asking me when this will finally be available. The time has come. Fitness tracker smart watch collab with @itouchwearables Collection designed by yours truly for the wifey launching exclusively @qvc for Memorial Day." Minuto announced on Instagram.
Minuto also seems to be close with Michaels' kids and on April 11, she gave her stepdaughter a birthday shoutout. "Lukensia-this is 13. Can't believe I have a teenager in the house!" she shared. Michaels' son Phoenix also seems to share Minuto's love of sports and in September 2022, she shared a pic of the two at a baseball game at Yankees Stadium. "Saturday @thejudge44 action. let's go Yankees!! Wishing you were still on the field @arod," Minuto wrote. The designer is definitely bringing fun step-mom vibes and it appears she and Michaels are the latest couple goals.