Who Is Jillian Michaels' Wife, DeShanna Marie Minuto?

Jillian Michaels is so in love with her wife, DeShanna Marie Minuto, that they couldn't resist tying the knot — not once, not twice, but three times. On June 24, People reported that the celebrity trainer walked down the aisle with Minuto in Italy. In fact, three seems to be her lucky number as the celebrations took place over three days amongst their family and friends. "She's beautiful, she's funny and she's so creative. But all that shiny stuff in the beginning doesn't last. So what makes you say to yourself, 'I want to walk alongside this human for the rest of my life.' And I take that really seriously. I'm 49. I've never married anyone. I just didn't believe that there was a human I could do that with until DeShanna," the former trainer on "The Biggest Loser" gushed of her new bride. The two had previously exchanged vows in smaller ceremonies in Miami and Namibia.

Michaels shared the news of her engagement with Minuto in 2021. "1153 days... here's to thousands more. She said 'yes," she wrote on Instagram alongside an adorable snap of the two. As a health and fitness expert, Michaels lives a very active lifestyle and since meeting Minuto in 2018, they have shared many adventures together.