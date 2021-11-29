What We Know About Jillian Michaels' Engagement

Jillian Michaels, best known for her role as a trainer on the reality weight-loss show, "The Biggest Loser," seems to be a winner when it comes to finding love. The trainer has been in a relationship with fashion designer DeShanna Minuto for three years, which came about after her failed engagement to her ex-partner, Heidi Rhoades. According to The Sun, Michaels and Rhoades were together for nine years before calling it quits in 2018, shortly before Michaels started dating Minuto. Together, the couple adopted a little girl from Haiti in 2012, named Lukensia, and welcomed a son, Phoenix, the same year. Michaels proposed to the yoga instructor on her reality show, "Just Jillian," in 2015, and although Rhoades accepted, they never ended up getting married.

In mid-July 2019, a rep for Michaels confirmed that she had found new love with Minuto, founder of the attire brand, Letterino, per Us Weekly. However, the two women had been sharing their budding relationship with their Instagram followers since the end of 2018. In a handful of posts, Michaels and Minuto expressed their love for one another and celebrated major life milestones. Shortly after they began dating, Michaels told the outlet that she wanted nothing more than to spend time with her girl. She said, "Having incredible people around you who support you and feed your soul is critical." The news of the couple's engagement comes less than two months after they celebrated their third anniversary, which Michaels commemorated with a touching Instagram post.