What We Know About Jillian Michaels' Engagement
Jillian Michaels, best known for her role as a trainer on the reality weight-loss show, "The Biggest Loser," seems to be a winner when it comes to finding love. The trainer has been in a relationship with fashion designer DeShanna Minuto for three years, which came about after her failed engagement to her ex-partner, Heidi Rhoades. According to The Sun, Michaels and Rhoades were together for nine years before calling it quits in 2018, shortly before Michaels started dating Minuto. Together, the couple adopted a little girl from Haiti in 2012, named Lukensia, and welcomed a son, Phoenix, the same year. Michaels proposed to the yoga instructor on her reality show, "Just Jillian," in 2015, and although Rhoades accepted, they never ended up getting married.
In mid-July 2019, a rep for Michaels confirmed that she had found new love with Minuto, founder of the attire brand, Letterino, per Us Weekly. However, the two women had been sharing their budding relationship with their Instagram followers since the end of 2018. In a handful of posts, Michaels and Minuto expressed their love for one another and celebrated major life milestones. Shortly after they began dating, Michaels told the outlet that she wanted nothing more than to spend time with her girl. She said, "Having incredible people around you who support you and feed your soul is critical." The news of the couple's engagement comes less than two months after they celebrated their third anniversary, which Michaels commemorated with a touching Instagram post.
Jillian Michaels is 'so grateful' to call DeShanna Minuto hers
On Saturday, November 27, Jillian Michaels asked her girlfriend of three years, DeShanna Minuto, to marry her, and much to her delight, Minuto said 'yes,' People reported. The "Biggest Loser" trainer spoke to the publication about her relationship with Minuto and how "grateful" she feels that Minuto wants to spend the rest of her life with her. Minuto has all the qualities that Michaels wanted in a life partner, including being "beautiful, smart, funny, creative, quirky, passionate." Michaels added, "But it's the quality of their character that makes you think, 'Thank God for this person laying next to me' every night when you fall asleep." The fitness trainer acknowledged that relationships are a lot of work and it can be difficult to get through the "messy" times. However, Minuto "has revealed herself to be strong beyond measure, wise beyond her years, and loving beyond [Michaels'] wildest dreams."
Michaels also announced her engagement on her Instagram page with an adorable photo of the couple that showed off Minuto's flashy ring. Alongside the snap, Michaels wrote, "1153 days... here's to thousands more. She said 'yes.'" The big news earned plenty of support and love from Michaels' 1.4 million followers. Minuto also shared the news on her own Instagram account, posting the same photo of the two women together in addition to a second of her hand as she flaunted her gorgeous ring. The accompanying caption was short and sweet: "YES!"