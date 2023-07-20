Miles Teller And His Wife Keleigh Starred In A Taylor Swift Music Video Together
Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller dated for six years before they tied the knot in 2019. The couple's wedding was a relatively laid-back affair in Hawaii. Taylor Swift, a friend of the couple, was invited to the nuptials, but a work commitment kept her from attending. Despite her absence, the "Shake It Off" artist sent flowers to the newlyweds along with a heartfelt note. "May you always be this close, forever & ever. Sending my best wishes to two lovers on their big day," the card read, which Keleigh shared to her Instagram Stories at the time, per E!
Just over two years later, Swift recruited Miles and Keleigh to star in the music video for "I Bet You Think About Me" in 2021, where the real-life couple portrayed a bride and groom getting married.
Leading up to the release of the video, Swift shared some behind-the-scenes snaps to Instagram that featured the "Top Gun: Maverick" actor and his wife. One photo showed the "Bad Blood" singer in a wedding dress as she danced with Miles. "So grateful to Miles for being the greatest dance partner and friend to me," she wrote in the caption. Swift and Keleigh shared a hug in one slide, while another showed the pop star comforting her friend. "The bride was willing to risk it all," the "Anti-Hero" singer added in the caption. In the video, Swift played a menacing ex-girlfriend who derailed the fictional couple's special day.
Why Keleigh Teller cried during filming
For the visuals of "I Bet You Think About Me," Taylor Swift stands out as the ex-girlfriend wearing a bright red dress at the fictional wedding between Miles Teller's groom and Keleigh Teller's bride. The singer is shown wreaking havoc at the reception. Meanwhile, one sequence captures the groom having second thoughts as he daydreams about marrying his ex, Swift. That includes a scene where Miles shares an intimate dance with the "Don't Blame Me" singer wearing a wedding dress.
According to Keleigh, Swift asked her permission to use the "Whiplash" actor in the video. "Taylor texted me on you guessed it, the 13th of a certain month and asked if she could borrow Miles for a project and I said, 'Absolutely, whatever you need,'" she wrote on Instagram in 2019 after shooting had wrapped, via the Daily Mail. The post featured the same photo the singer had shared where Keleigh sat down with Airpods in her ears while being consoled by Swift.
Apparently, Keleigh listened to Swift's "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" song as she watched her husband dance with the "Wildest Dreams" singer during filming, which led to an outpouring of emotions. "Keleigh was just looking at Taylor in her wedding dress and Taylor and I dancing ... and she was just bawling her eyes out," Miles told E! in 2022. Since working on the video together, the couple has stayed in touch with Swift.
Miles and Keleigh Teller's memorable Taylor Swift concert experience
A few years after shooting "I Bet You Think About Me," Keleigh Teller jokingly showed there were no hard feelings about Taylor Swift ruining her and Miles Teller's fictional wedding. Keleigh reposted a TikTok that Swift uploaded from filming the music video, which showed the "Enchanted" singer lurking in the background of the fictional reception. "I've seen this film before guys ... no worries @Taylor Swift," Keleigh wrote in 2022 in the caption of the clip while adding a pleading face and cry laughing emoji.
Besides being friends with Swift and starring in one of her music videos, the Tellers were also fans of the wildly popular artist. "In my house, it's a lot of Taylor," Miles told E! in 2022 while mentioning that his wife put Swift's songs in heavy rotation.
Both Miles and Keleigh were able to fan-out and spend quality time with Swift when they attended a concert for The Eras Tour in May. Keleigh commemorated the occasion by uploading a series of snaps to Instagram of her, Miles, and friends, traveling to and enjoying the show. "48 hours in ERAs heaven," she wrote in the caption. The first image in the 10-slide post featured Swift giving Keleigh a giant hug. Keleigh also included a snap of her arm covered in Swifty-centric bracelets, plus she added footage of the couple rocking out during the performance.