Miles Teller And His Wife Keleigh Starred In A Taylor Swift Music Video Together

Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller dated for six years before they tied the knot in 2019. The couple's wedding was a relatively laid-back affair in Hawaii. Taylor Swift, a friend of the couple, was invited to the nuptials, but a work commitment kept her from attending. Despite her absence, the "Shake It Off" artist sent flowers to the newlyweds along with a heartfelt note. "May you always be this close, forever & ever. Sending my best wishes to two lovers on their big day," the card read, which Keleigh shared to her Instagram Stories at the time, per E!

Just over two years later, Swift recruited Miles and Keleigh to star in the music video for "I Bet You Think About Me" in 2021, where the real-life couple portrayed a bride and groom getting married.

Leading up to the release of the video, Swift shared some behind-the-scenes snaps to Instagram that featured the "Top Gun: Maverick" actor and his wife. One photo showed the "Bad Blood" singer in a wedding dress as she danced with Miles. "So grateful to Miles for being the greatest dance partner and friend to me," she wrote in the caption. Swift and Keleigh shared a hug in one slide, while another showed the pop star comforting her friend. "The bride was willing to risk it all," the "Anti-Hero" singer added in the caption. In the video, Swift played a menacing ex-girlfriend who derailed the fictional couple's special day.