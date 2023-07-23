What Taylor Cole Thinks About Her On-Screen Chemistry With Jack Turner
The Hallmark Channel is never short of heartwarming romantic movies, and Taylor Cole's multiple made-for-television flicks with Jack Turner are heating up the screens. Turner made his Hallmark Channel debut with "My Summer Prince," which happened to be Cole's second movie with the network. They went on to star in the "One Winter" trilogy, which came easily to the two actors as they were already familiar with each other. "Taylor's great to work with. She is really great to everyone on set; she brings ideas and is flexible to changes that come up through the course of shooting. You couldn't want anything else from an actor. It was also easy because we've worked together before — we both trust each other to turn up prepared and ready to get to work!" Turner shared with My Devotional Thoughts.
The "One Winter" movies concluded with "One Perfect Wedding," which aired in 2021. Cole shared a snap of herself at the filming location in Canada and wrote, "That's a wrap on #oneperfectwedding #comingsoon #april3rd on @hallmarkchannel ... everything happens for a reason." While there hasn't been talk of a fourth installment yet, the two actors clearly love working together and Cole shared what it was like playing love interests with Turner.
Taylor Cole has fun working with Jack Turner
Filming a romantic movie for the first time with someone new can be a hit or miss, but Taylor Cole and Jack Turner had an easy camaraderie during "My Summer Prince." On acting opposite Turner for their next film "One Winter Weekend," Cole gushed, "Working with Jack is so much fun ... we got spoiled because it was in Utah and the weather was perfect and it was wonderful," per the Hallmark Channel.
Cole found her second movie with Turner a much different experience than the first, as their characters were departures from "My Summer Prince," but still had found it natural to ease into working with her co-star. In an interview with Pop Culture Principle, she shared, "[A] familiar face on these shoots is always appreciated. You already know what you are in for and you already know each other, so the connection and the bond is already there." Cole added, "The funny thing is, everything about this movie is completely opposite from that last Hallmark movie Jack and I did together. For us, it was fun to explore a different relationship that has the same connection." Cole loved working with Turner so much that she hoped for a sequel to "One Winter Wedding," and she got her wish.
Taylor Cole wanted to keep filming with Jack Turner
After filming "My Summer Prince" with Jack Turner, Taylor Cole shared with TV Goodness that she had wanted to do a follow-up movie, which never happened, but it did for "One Winter Weekend." Despite the very different roles, she found it easy to work again with Turner. "The roles couldn't have been more different [but] the familiarity was already there. It made it easy. We didn't have to spend time getting to know each other and find out likes and dislikes."
In a later interview with TV Goodness, Cole revealed that she and Turner wanted to keep the "One Winter" sequels coming. "We proposed the idea at the TCA last winter, and last summer, we talked about getting it in the works. We had to get the script tuned up and focus on the relationships and it all came together," the "Supernatural" actor shared. She added, "We work really well together. We're family at this point. It's really easy to know that you're going to have fun on set. It's really helpful. It's a bit of a sigh of relief. You're not going to have to wonder if you're going to be compatible. We already have our flow and chemistry and [it's easy] to get back into it." While "One Perfect Wedding" is their last Hallmark movie as of yet, Cole and Turner's on-screen chemistry and real off-screen friendship make them perfect acting partners.