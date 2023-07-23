What Taylor Cole Thinks About Her On-Screen Chemistry With Jack Turner

The Hallmark Channel is never short of heartwarming romantic movies, and Taylor Cole's multiple made-for-television flicks with Jack Turner are heating up the screens. Turner made his Hallmark Channel debut with "My Summer Prince," which happened to be Cole's second movie with the network. They went on to star in the "One Winter" trilogy, which came easily to the two actors as they were already familiar with each other. "Taylor's great to work with. She is really great to everyone on set; she brings ideas and is flexible to changes that come up through the course of shooting. You couldn't want anything else from an actor. It was also easy because we've worked together before — we both trust each other to turn up prepared and ready to get to work!" Turner shared with My Devotional Thoughts.

The "One Winter" movies concluded with "One Perfect Wedding," which aired in 2021. Cole shared a snap of herself at the filming location in Canada and wrote, "That's a wrap on #oneperfectwedding #comingsoon #april3rd on @hallmarkchannel ... everything happens for a reason." While there hasn't been talk of a fourth installment yet, the two actors clearly love working together and Cole shared what it was like playing love interests with Turner.