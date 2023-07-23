The Real Reason Al Pacino Has Never Been Married
Al Pacino may be best known for his work in blockbuster movies such as "The Godfather" trilogy, "Scarface," and "The Irishman," but his personal life has also made headlines. Over his six-decade career, the Oscar-winning actor, now 83, has been linked with a long list of famous women, including fellow actors Diane Keaton, Jill Clayburgh, and Argentine beauty Lucila Solá, with whom he had a 10-year relationship.
Pacino is also a father of four: He has a 33-year-old daughter Julie, with his ex, Jan Tarrant, 22-year-old twins, Anton and Olivia, with his longtime partner Beverly D'Angelo and a newborn son, Roman, with his current girlfriend Noor Alfallah, who is four years younger than his eldest daughter, per BBC News.
But despite the fact that he has four children and a dating roster a mile long, Pacino has never been married. The actor remains one of Hollywood's longest-standing bachelors and it's for a very specific reason.
Al Pacino once explained why he refused to get married
Al Pacino certainly kept busy in the dating department, with many of his relationships only lasting a couple of years. But given he also had several long-term relationships, most notably with Beverly D'Angelo and Lucila Solá, some fans may have been under the false impression that he was married at some point.
In 2012, Pacino explained his decision not to marry any of his girlfriends, and it all had to do with the fact that he couldn't get past the legality of it all. "Why have I never proposed in the past?" he said in an interview with The Independent. "I hate to say this, but marriage is a state of mind, not a contract. When I think about the law and marriage, I ask myself, when did the cops get involved?"
While he remained set in his ways, Pacino did once express a bit of regret at never walking down the aisle. While speaking in a 2015 interview with journalist Stephanie Rafanelli, which took place when he was in a relationship with Solá, the actor admitted he still didn't know about marriage, but added, "When you are in love, that's the height of it. So, I probably should have got married a couple of times [back then]. I wish I would have," he added.
Beverly D'Angelo got divorced to be with Al Pacino
When Beverly D'Angelo first met and fell for Al Pacino in the late 1990s, she was a married woman. But her back-and-forth relationship with her husband Lorenzo Salviati was seemingly "open." D'Angelo once told People that most men she met liked that she had an understanding with her husband – but not Pacino. "When I met Al Pacino and told him about my little deal, he said, 'Well, that's crazy,'" she told the outlet. Once the "National Lampoon's Vacation" star realized she was in love with Pacino, she called her husband to tell him they should get divorced. "[Pacino] thinks it's crazy that I'm married and now I'm thinking it is too,'" D'Angelo recalled telling her then-husband. They soon divorced.
And while Pacino still didn't put a ring on it, he did tell D'Angelo that he wanted to have babies with her. "In 1997, he looked me in the eye and said, 'I want you to be the mother of my children,' and although I'd avoided that role my whole life, I was deeply in love and I was 100 percent in," D'Angelo told fans in an Instagram video posted in May 2023. The couple began a series of in-vitro fertilization treatments, and four years later they welcomed their twins. In 2004, Pacino and D'Angelo's relationship ended after seven years together.