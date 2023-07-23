The Real Reason Al Pacino Has Never Been Married

Al Pacino certainly kept busy in the dating department, with many of his relationships only lasting a couple of years. But given he also had several long-term relationships, most notably with Beverly D'Angelo and Lucila Solá, some fans may have been under the false impression that he was married at some point.

In 2012, Pacino explained his decision not to marry any of his girlfriends, and it all had to do with the fact that he couldn't get past the legality of it all. "Why have I never proposed in the past?" he said in an interview with The Independent. "I hate to say this, but marriage is a state of mind, not a contract. When I think about the law and marriage, I ask myself, when did the cops get involved?"

While he remained set in his ways, Pacino did once express a bit of regret at never walking down the aisle. While speaking in a 2015 interview with journalist Stephanie Rafanelli, which took place when he was in a relationship with Solá, the actor admitted he still didn't know about marriage, but added, "When you are in love, that's the height of it. So, I probably should have got married a couple of times [back then]. I wish I would have," he added.