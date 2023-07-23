Martin Short Was Never The Same After His Wife Nancy's Death

Martin Short met his wife Nancy Dolman back in 1972 when they were both working on "Godspell" in Toronto, according to Hello! magazine. In his 2014 memoir titled "I Must Say: My Life as a Humble Comedy Legend," Short described his meeting with his future wife as "love at first sight." The two wed in 1980 and went on to adopt three children: Katherine in 1983, Oliver in 1986, and Henry in 1989. Dolman, who was known for her role as Annie Selig Tate on "Soap," and Short complimented one another in a number of ways, both personally and professionally. They were the best of friends, which explains why Short's life was never the same following his wife's tragic death.

Years into her marriage to Short, Dolman was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, the fifth leading cause of cancer deaths in women, according to the American Cancer Society. In 2010, she died. "Sadly, we can confirm that Martin Short's wife did pass away," Short's rep Camille Kuznetzsaid told CNN at the time. "We do not have any other comment to make." After spending 30 years of marriage with his wife, Short was left devastated by the loss. Over the years, he has spoken out about how much he misses Dolman and how her death has changed him as a person.