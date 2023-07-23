Here's What Hallmark Star Alison Sweeney Really Looks Like Without Makeup

Alison Sweeney has so much on her plate that it seems like she wouldn't have time for an elaborate makeup routine. She doesn't just star in Hallmark films like "The Wedding Veil" series; she produces them as well. She's also a mother of two and an author. One of her books, "Opportunity Knocks," is told from the perspective of a makeup artist, which is a profession Sweeney became acquainted with at age 4. She was filming a holiday ad for Kodak that required her to be all decked out in winter gear, but it was summertime in Los Angeles and sweltering outside. "I remember the makeup artist was wiping sweat off our faces!" Sweeney recalled to Parade.

Her makeup education continued when she joined the "Days of Our Lives" cast at age 16. In addition to getting glammed up to play Sami Brady, the tendency of soap characters to have terrible accidents sometimes called for Sweeney to rock SFX makeup. In an Instagram post, she praised the bloody work of DOOL makeup artist Deidre Decker, who once made it look like Sweeney had been all sliced up by broken window glass.

When it comes to doing her own makeup, Sweeney told Beauty in the Bag, "Less is more. The biggest lesson I have learned is that you don't need a lot of makeup to look your best." She even shares the occasional makeup-free selfie with her fans, but one such image came with some worrisome news.