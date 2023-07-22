Whatever Happened To Hulk Hogan

While his friends and family know him as Terry Bollea, wrestling fans know him as Hulk Hogan, whose shirt-shredding Hulkamania shtick and "24-inch pythons" brought him to the pinnacle of professional wrestling. At the time, in the early 1980s, Hogan was at the forefront of wrestling busting into mainstream pop culture.

Over the ensuing years, Hogan has remained a celebrity as he continually stepped in and out of wrestling, and in and out of WWE (he's also wrestled for rival leagues WCW and TNA). In fact, Hogan has also managed to remain famous for decades, something that is a rarity for celebrities in general, but even more so for pro wrestlers.

Along the way, there have been movies and TV shows, some pretty heavy controversies, dramatic ups and downs in his personal life, and tons and tons of branded merch. With Hogan celebrating his 70th birthday in 2023, what transpired for him during the years since his WWE heyday in the 1980s? For a closer look, read on to discover whatever happened to Hulk Hogan.