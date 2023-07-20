Tiger Woods' Bitter Legal Battle With Ex ENDS As Erica Herman Drops Suit
Tiger Woods' messy legal battle with his ex-girlfriend Erica Herman has come to a shocking end. Back in March 2022, the two former lovers made headlines when Erica filed a $30 million lawsuit against the pro-golfer's trust. In the documents obtained by US Weekly, the former restaurant manager claimed that Woods and his team used "trickery" to kick her out of their shared home in Jupiter, Florida, after their breakup in October 2022. "Specifically, by trickery, agents of [Woods] convinced [Herman] to pack a suitcase for a short vacation and, when she arrived at the airport, they told her she had been locked out of her residence, in violating the oral tenancy agreement and in violation of Florida law," the court documents said. In addition to her $30 million lawsuit, Erica filed separate legal documents in March requesting that her NDA with Woods be nullified under the Speak Out Act –– which protects individuals under NDAs who may have been sexually assaulted or harassed.
Woods' team slammed Erica's claims, denying that an "oral agreement" never took place and accusing her of evading the NDA she signed with the PGA Tour winner. "In reality, Ms Herman was invited to live in the Residence while she was in a relationship with her former boyfriend. After Mr Woods recently terminated the relationship, Ms Herman was advised that she was no longer welcome in the Residence," they said, per The Sun. Following months of twists, turns, and bombshell claims, Erica has decided to drop her $30 million lawsuit.
Erica Herman has dropped one of her lawsuits against Tiger Woods
In a shocking turn of events, Erica Herman has dropped her $30 million lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend, Tiger Woods. According to court documents obtained by The New York Post, the decision stemmed from Erica's ongoing appeal regarding her NDA case against Woods. "The Plaintiff, Erica Herman, by and through her undersigned counsel, hereby dismisses without prejudice her complaint, filed on October 26, 2022, pending resolution of the appeal in Herman v Woods and determination of whether her claims are subject to arbitration," the documents said
While the $30 million lawsuit has officially been dropped, the NDA battle between Erica and Woods shows no signs of slowing down. Back in May, Florida Circuit Judge Elizabeth Metzger rejected the businesswoman's request to throw out her NDA with Woods, which she signed in 2017. While Erica made sexual harassment claims in her filing, the judge said she failed to provide "factual specificity of any claim relating to sexual assault or sexual harassment," per Golf Channel. After Metzger denied an appeal from Erica on June 2, the former restaurant manager filed an additional appeal on June 17 with the Fourth District Court of Appeal in Florida, per USA Today. As of this writing, the case is still pending.