Tiger Woods' Bitter Legal Battle With Ex ENDS As Erica Herman Drops Suit

Tiger Woods' messy legal battle with his ex-girlfriend Erica Herman has come to a shocking end. Back in March 2022, the two former lovers made headlines when Erica filed a $30 million lawsuit against the pro-golfer's trust. In the documents obtained by US Weekly, the former restaurant manager claimed that Woods and his team used "trickery" to kick her out of their shared home in Jupiter, Florida, after their breakup in October 2022. "Specifically, by trickery, agents of [Woods] convinced [Herman] to pack a suitcase for a short vacation and, when she arrived at the airport, they told her she had been locked out of her residence, in violating the oral tenancy agreement and in violation of Florida law," the court documents said. In addition to her $30 million lawsuit, Erica filed separate legal documents in March requesting that her NDA with Woods be nullified under the Speak Out Act –– which protects individuals under NDAs who may have been sexually assaulted or harassed.

Woods' team slammed Erica's claims, denying that an "oral agreement" never took place and accusing her of evading the NDA she signed with the PGA Tour winner. "In reality, Ms Herman was invited to live in the Residence while she was in a relationship with her former boyfriend. After Mr Woods recently terminated the relationship, Ms Herman was advised that she was no longer welcome in the Residence," they said, per The Sun. Following months of twists, turns, and bombshell claims, Erica has decided to drop her $30 million lawsuit.