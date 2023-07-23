These Are The 9 Cringiest Ryan Seacrest On-Air Moments

Ever since he rose to fame as the co-host of "American Idol" in the early 2000s, Ryan Seacrest has been at the forefront of American entertainment both on camera and behind the scenes. The producing juggernaut has held court over a number of primetime and daytime shows like "Live with Kelly and Ryan" and hosting his very own syndicated radio program, "On Air with Ryan Seacrest." One of Seacrest's most famous roles is as a red carpet interviewer, and he has been at some of Hollywood's biggest nights for more than a decade. But as the media personality transitions into a new era of his career, including leaving both his "Live" and "Red Carpet" days behind and joining "Wheel of Fortune" as its new host, some of his past interactions with the celebrity elite have come into question.

Seacrest has maintained his status as a go-to guide for the entertainment industry, despite being accused of both generally bad on-set behavior and even sexual abuse. "I found a relaxed, slowed-down version of myself on the air," he told Variety. "I've become more comfortable letting things just happen without thinking about what has to come next. Because it can really go in any direction."

While we don't know how his "Wheel of Fortune" gig will go, we can look back at some of Ryan Seacrest's cringiest on-air moments so far.