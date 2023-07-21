How Ivana Trump Discovered Donald's Affair With Marla Maples

Before he was a twice-impeached president of the U.S., Donald Trump was a real estate mogul known for his reality TV show "The Apprentice," as well as his philandering ways. Since the 1970s, The Don has been linked to several beautiful women (beginning with his first wife, the late Czech-American socialite Ivana Trump), but that didn't stop him from cheating.

Donald was accused of multiple accounts of sexual misconduct while married to Ivana, which surfaced later on after the two were divorced. In 2016, Jessica Leeds told the New York Times of a situation where Donald "grabbed her breasts and tried to put his hand up her skirt" when the pair were seated together on a flight in the 1980s. In 2019, columnist E. Jean Carroll said that the TV personality sexually abused her in a department store during the 1990s, per NBC News. Arguably, the most well-known example of Donald's infidelity is the very public affair with model Marla Maples that ended his marriage to Ivana for good.

News of the affair was literally front and center, with the New York Post infamously running the quote from Maples that it was the best sex she'd ever had. The media circus was humiliating for Ivana, not to mention traumatic for her three children, Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric Trump. But how did Ivana figure out her then-husband was cheating on her with Maples in the first place?