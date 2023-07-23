Tragic Details About Diff'rent Strokes Star Dana Plato

"Diff'rent Strokes" became one of NBC's biggest hits, eventually running for eight seasons. But that success came at a cost. "She was always insecure," her former manager, Sy Levin, told People. "She was third on the totem pole. It was always [Gary] Coleman, then it was Todd [Bridges]. Then it was her."

She turned to drugs and alcohol. According to Levin, she was just 14 when she first overdosed on Valium. By 15, she began turning up drunk to set. "She would show up in a daze, in a funk," said series producer Al Burton, who cast Plato on the show. In fact, she was said to have been an early adopter when it came to drugs. In his book, "Killing Willis" (via Today) Bridges claimed that it was Plato who gave him his first taste of marijuana when he was just 14 and that she also initiated a sexual relationship with him.

As an adult, Plato's consumption of alcohol was disturbing. Her former drug counselor told People that at one point she was downing a gallon of vodka each day. "I was so wasted, it would take me a good five days to sober up and go to work," she once said during an E! interview (via People). The Los Angeles Times reported that during an interview with an unidentified outlet in 1992, Plato recalled the late '80s as having been a dark period of her life. "Three years of nonstop drinking," she said. "I didn't care for drugs much, I just wanted my alcohol."

