Carlee Russell's Search History Completely Sinks Her Kidnapping Story (& The Internet Is Raging)

What started as a terrifying missing person case quickly became a potential setup. Carlethia "Carlee" Russell first went missing in Alabama on July 13, per AL.com. According to authorities, the nurse had contacted 911 after she reportedly saw a lone child on the side of the road. After her call to 911, Carlee phoned her brother's girlfriend to notify her of the situation. The nurse's mother, Talitha Russell, shared, "My son's girlfriend heard her [Carlee] asking the child, 'Are you OK? She never heard the child say anything but then she heard our daughter scream." When authorities arrived, there was no sign of Carlee and they immediately launched a missing person investigation.

The Hoover Police Department began alerting the media about Carlee's disappearance and the case gained national attention. Not only was it picked up by national news networks, but it was also all anyone could talk about on social media. People prayed and hoped that Carlee would return home safe and sound.

Well, in approximately 48 hours, Carlee miraculously reappeared at her parents' home, according to People. Authorities were dispatched to the home and Carlee was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, per AL.com. Once released, she returned to her parents' home. But the question remains: What happened during the 48 hours she was missing? Shockingly there are inconsistencies in Carlee's story that have made it seem like this was all a potential setup.