Ariana Grande Says Thank U, Next To Dalton Gomez & Supposedly Rebounds With Wicked Co-Star
"Thank U, Next." Ariana Grande has reportedly moved on with a new love interest on the heels of her divorce from Dalton Gomez. According to TMZ, Grande has been getting extra close to her "Wicked" co-star Ethan Slater. The two supposedly hit it off while filming in London and were pictured together in March at a party celebrating Michelle Yeoh's Oscar win. News of the supposed new relationship hit the internet just days after reports that Grande and Gomez had separated. Neither Grande nor Gomez have commented on the status of their marriage, but sources told People that the distance — with Grande filming across the pond and Gomez working in Los Angeles — took its toll.
Grande seemingly sent up a smoke signal when she attended Wimbledon sans wedding ring, sending the internet into a frenzy. TMZ was later able to report that the "7 Rings" singer and her husband separated in January. The outlet confirmed that things were amicable between the two, who have yet to file for divorce — and they aren't the only ones. According to some new information, it seems as though Slater is also married to someone else amid his rumored romance with Grande.
Ethan Slater is married to Lilly Jay
Ariana Grande isn't the only person who may soon be going through a divorce. According to TMZ, Ethan Slater has been married to Lilly Jay since 2018, though sources tell the outlet that the two separated before he showed an interest in Grande. Slater and Jay welcomed a child together in 2022. And while Grande has been busy deleting traces of her life with Gomez from her Instagram account, Slater posted about his wife as recently as May. "Happy first Mother's Day to the most loving caring and wonderful mom/person in the world," he captioned an Instagram upload.
For those unfamiliar with Slater's work, he's appeared in a number of films, including "Evol" and "The Man Behind the Camera." He was cast as Boq in "Wicked," which is getting a film adaptation. For those unfamiliar, Boq befriends both Elphaba and Glinda, portrayed in the film by Cynthia Erivo and Grande, respectively, and is in love with Glinda — which may end up being quite a fitting real-life tale. Part one of the two-part series is slated for a theatrical release in December 2024, according to Variety.