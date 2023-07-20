Ariana Grande Says Thank U, Next To Dalton Gomez & Supposedly Rebounds With Wicked Co-Star

"Thank U, Next." Ariana Grande has reportedly moved on with a new love interest on the heels of her divorce from Dalton Gomez. According to TMZ, Grande has been getting extra close to her "Wicked" co-star Ethan Slater. The two supposedly hit it off while filming in London and were pictured together in March at a party celebrating Michelle Yeoh's Oscar win. News of the supposed new relationship hit the internet just days after reports that Grande and Gomez had separated. Neither Grande nor Gomez have commented on the status of their marriage, but sources told People that the distance — with Grande filming across the pond and Gomez working in Los Angeles — took its toll.

Grande seemingly sent up a smoke signal when she attended Wimbledon sans wedding ring, sending the internet into a frenzy. TMZ was later able to report that the "7 Rings" singer and her husband separated in January. The outlet confirmed that things were amicable between the two, who have yet to file for divorce — and they aren't the only ones. According to some new information, it seems as though Slater is also married to someone else amid his rumored romance with Grande.