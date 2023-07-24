The Most Bizarre Celebrity Marriage Confessions

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most celebrities get hitched in glamorous ways. On December 22, 2000, the Queen of Pop, Madonna tied the knot with Guy Ritchie at the Skibo Castle in Scotland. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's nuptials took an astounding three days, and "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice married Luis "Louie" Ruelas in a picturesque 250-guest garden ceremony.

As beautiful as weddings are, the trick lies in making a marriage work. For some couples, that could mean giving up the unconventional. "St. Elsewhere" actor Bonnie Bartlett, who's been married to "Boy Meets World" actor William Daniels for a little over seven decades, had to work around opening up their marriage in their early years together. How did they make it to the other side? You may ask. "We just had to go through all that and still, we loved each other very much and always have. [We] have always been there for each other. That's what matters," Bartlett said in a chat with Fox News.

Even though what happens in every star's marriage should only make sense to them, some celebs have opened bizarre aspects of their relationships to the court of public opinion, just like Daniels and Bartlett. From questionable beginnings, the way they run their households, to unorthodox family ties, read along to find out which confessions set tongues wagging.